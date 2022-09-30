Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Joe Biden slammed for complaining about media shouting questions: 'This guy routinely hides from the press'
President Biden criticized the press for shouting questions at him while being escorted from an abortion task force, saying it doesn't happen in the rest of the world.
NotedDC — Republicans pushing for an upset in Colorado
Joe O’Dea (R) may be a long-shot in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in Colorado this fall, but the race has taken on increased importance amid lagging numbers for several Senate GOP hopefuls in other races across the country. A number of high-profile Republicans including former...
SFGate
Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess
Former President Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling granting the Department of Justice access to classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump filed an emergency request with the court on Tuesday, arguing that the 11th Circuit Court didn’t have the authority to reverse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said the director general of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest power plant, Ihor Murashov, has been released from Russian custody after his detention last week.
SFGate
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
SFGate
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
Comments / 0