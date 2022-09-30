Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power
In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported. However, Florida officials say the death...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
At Fort Myers Beach, search and rescue teams look for survivors on an island of rubble
Five days after Hurricane Ian left parts of southwest Florida in ruins, search and rescue teams continued to go door-to-door, or ruin-to-ruin, looking for survivors.
Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast
FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Man Swam Half a Mile During Hurricane Ian to Save Mom, 84, from Flooded Home: Water Was 'Up to Her Chin'
"If it would've been 20 minutes later, she wouldn't be here," Johnny Lauder tells PEOPLE Before Hurricane Ian pounded Florida, Johnny Lauder couldn't convince his mother to leave her home and go to a shelter. "She said, 'You'd have to pull me out kicking and screaming,'" Lauder tells PEOPLE. But when his 84-year-old wheelchair bound mother, Karen Lauder, called to say the water had reached her belly button, he dove out the window and started swimming to save her. "It's my mom. I love my mom to death,"...
Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'
"I was literally terrified," Dominic Cameratta's daughter Ella tells PEOPLE of the possible shark sighting in a neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers, Florida A shark potentially got a little too close for comfort to one Florida family amid Hurricane Ian's wrath. On Wednesday morning, Dominic Cameratta was looking out the window at the water rising near his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He started taking a video to show his neighbors how high the water was in their backyard, but then he noticed something big moving in the water. "I see this thing flopping...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes
This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
Federal disaster relief for Florida will expand in Ian's aftermath, says FEMA
More than 1.9 million electric customers remained without power from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast.
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
