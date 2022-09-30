ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises Above 100 as Some Floridians Face 'Weeks or Months' Without Power

In Florida's Lee County alone, 54 deaths have been reported, as recovery efforts continue and 430,000 residents remain without power across the state More than 100 people have died since Hurricane Ian made its first landfall in the U.S., as recovery efforts continue in the South, according to multiple reports. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida — including 54 in Lee County alone — since the Category 4 storm tore across the state last week, CNN and CBS News reported. However, Florida officials say the death...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
City
Deltona, FL
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Collier County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landfall#Rescue Team#Disaster Management#Nbc#Wfla#Cayo Costa
People

Man Swam Half a Mile During Hurricane Ian to Save Mom, 84, from Flooded Home: Water Was 'Up to Her Chin'

"If it would've been 20 minutes later, she wouldn't be here," Johnny Lauder tells PEOPLE Before Hurricane Ian pounded Florida, Johnny Lauder couldn't convince his mother to leave her home and go to a shelter. "She said, 'You'd have to pull me out kicking and screaming,'" Lauder tells PEOPLE. But when his 84-year-old wheelchair bound mother, Karen Lauder, called to say the water had reached her belly button, he dove out the window and started swimming to save her. "It's my mom. I love my mom to death,"...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'

"I was literally terrified," Dominic Cameratta's daughter Ella tells PEOPLE of the possible shark sighting in a neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers, Florida A shark potentially got a little too close for comfort to one Florida family amid Hurricane Ian's wrath. On Wednesday morning, Dominic Cameratta was looking out the window at the water rising near his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He started taking a video to show his neighbors how high the water was in their backyard, but then he noticed something big moving in the water. "I see this thing flopping...
FORT MYERS, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
People

People

334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy