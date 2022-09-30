ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC

Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
astaga.com

Crypto Market Remains Cold Amid $4 Billion Bitcoin And Ethereum Expiry

The crypto market stays boring and beneath affect of bears as high cryptocurrencies fail to draw merchants’ curiosity. In response to Deribit, practically $2 billion in Bitcoin and $1.90 billion in Ethereum choices are set to run out right now, marking the month-to-month and quarterly expiry. In complete, practically $4 billion in choices open curiosity will expire.
coinjournal.net

Litentry is up 20% and counting: here’s where to buy LIT

The live Litentry price today is $0.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $106 million. Litentry is up 19.70% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LIT, this guide is for you. Top places...
coinjournal.net

Is LUNC in for a steep price rise? Best places to buy LUNC now

Few crypto market watchers have missed the viral campaign to get LUNC listed on Coinbase. Its price reached a peak in the morning of October 2. What direction will it take?. Look no further than this short article for all the details about LUNC: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy LUNC now.
coinjournal.net

Is Nexo safe? Crypto lender withdraws $150 million from MakerDAO

It’s the unfortunate reality that any crypto lender these days will be met with scrutiny, as the market still reels from the chaos caused by Celsius earlier this year. Nexo has to date separated itself from the crowd. Last week it even announced a stake in federally chartered Summit National Bank. It has repeatedly stated it will steer clear from uncollaterised lending. It even launched a takeover bid for Celsius as the embattled lender was spiralling into insolvency (even if there is a chance that it was only a publicity stunt).
techaiapp.com

Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News

A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
coinjournal.net

CAKE price prediction: Will PancakeSwap rise in September?

PancakeSwap price had a strong performance in September as demand for top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens rose. CAKE rose to a high of $5.088, which was the highest level since May 12. It has risen by more than 100% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $676 million.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: What investors should know after this >$3M whale action

Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] trading volume jumped 49.14% in the last 24 hours, and the increase could be the impact of recent large transactions. Based on information from Etherscan, one of the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales made two huge transactions within the aforementioned period. The Ethereum block explorer also...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?

Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
coinjournal.net

Telco giant Deutsche Telekom launches Ethereum validator

Deutsche Telekom will run an Ethereum validator node via its subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions and has also partnered liquid staking pools provider StakeWise. German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom has announced support for the Ethereum network, revealing plans to run a validator node on the world’s largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.
astaga.com

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS

Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that different blockchains, akin to Dogecoin and Zcash ought to be following the identical technique now that the Ethereum merge has been accomplished. Ryan Selkis requested Buterin on the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks ought to shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) technique. Buterin responded affirmatively....
