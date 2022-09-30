Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This...
NHPR
Give Back NH: The Friendly Kitchen
Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition. You can nominate a local nonprofit for Give Back NH by emailing us at giveback@nhpr.org. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk took a...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Phantom of the Opera’ with live music at Derry Opera House on Friday, Oct. 21
DERRY, NH — Get into the Halloween spirit with a spooky silent horror film!. ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ (1925), the silent big screen adaptation of the classic thriller, will be shown with live music on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway, Derry, N.H.
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
manchesterinklink.com
Medical apprentices complete nearly 7,000 hours of instruction at MCC
Manchester, N.H. – During a time when the need for a skilled workforce is more prevalent than ever in one of the state’s largest industries, allied health apprentices will celebrate a milestone in their healthcare careers. Two dozen medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants are about to complete the classroom coursework component, a total of 6,656 hours of instruction at Manchester Community College (MCC) as part of their Registered Apprenticeship program. The graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at MCC.
manchesterinklink.com
New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and...
Dover, New Hampshire, Apple Pie Contest Serves Up Surprises & Delights
If you smelled sweet apple pie in the area this weekend, you probably weren't dreaming. Contestants of the WOKQ Apple Pie Contest were baking up delicious pies on Friday and early Saturday morning, as part of the 38th Annual Apple Harvest Day in Dover, NH. Kira Lew of "Kira & Logan In The Morning" was the host.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
laconiadailysun.com
Taylor expands Life Plan Community in Wolfeboro
WOLFEBORO – Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces, and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.
iheart.com
House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post
WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
WMUR.com
3-year-old Derry boy gifted prosthetic foot by New Hampshire Paralympians
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of people gathered at Delta Dental Stadium Sunday for Össur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation running and mobility clinic. The event brings together people with lower limb loss and limb differences. This year's event had a very special guest, Thomas "TJ" DeAngelo, 3, of...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
manchesterinklink.com
Stop standing on the sidelines and get involved
I was standing in line at an area store last week and overheard a guy telling the cashier that four cops were surrounding a car in the parking lot. He proceeded to say how bad Manchester is and referred to it several times as “Manchganistan.” The cashier politely smiled and told the guy to have a nice day.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
