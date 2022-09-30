ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Give Back NH: The Friendly Kitchen

Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition. You can nominate a local nonprofit for Give Back NH by emailing us at giveback@nhpr.org. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk took a...
Medical apprentices complete nearly 7,000 hours of instruction at MCC

Manchester, N.H. – During a time when the need for a skilled workforce is more prevalent than ever in one of the state’s largest industries, allied health apprentices will celebrate a milestone in their healthcare careers. Two dozen medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants are about to complete the classroom coursework component, a total of 6,656 hours of instruction at Manchester Community College (MCC) as part of their Registered Apprenticeship program. The graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at MCC.
New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and...
Taylor expands Life Plan Community in Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO – Less than one year after the groundbreaking ceremony on a Recreation & Aquatics center on the beautiful Back Bay campus, Taylor Community welcomed town residents, officials, and business owners to a grand opening of the stunning new center. Featuring a three-lane lap pool, a fully-equipped fitness center and space for group classes, meeting spaces, and much more, this new space has been greeted with enthusiasm by both current and future Taylor residents.
House On Sale In Weare, N.H. Features Serial Killer Figure In Zillow Post

WEARE, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Zillow listing out of Weare, New Hampshire is seemingly playing "Where's Waldo?" with a horrifying twist. Instead of Waldo, a man dressed like the fictional character of Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series is hiding (sometimes in plain sight) in virtually every photo of the home on sale.
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
3-year-old Derry boy gifted prosthetic foot by New Hampshire Paralympians

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of people gathered at Delta Dental Stadium Sunday for Össur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation running and mobility clinic. The event brings together people with lower limb loss and limb differences. This year's event had a very special guest, Thomas "TJ" DeAngelo, 3, of...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Stop standing on the sidelines and get involved

I was standing in line at an area store last week and overheard a guy telling the cashier that four cops were surrounding a car in the parking lot. He proceeded to say how bad Manchester is and referred to it several times as “Manchganistan.” The cashier politely smiled and told the guy to have a nice day.
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
