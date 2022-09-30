ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

ClickOnDetroit.com

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

LYMAN – Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex

KYIV – Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front Monday, advancing in the very areas Russia is trying to annex and challenging its effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. In their...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON – Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

WASHINGTON – The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Maria Zakharova
Donald Trump
ClickOnDetroit.com

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

WASHINGTON – Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of...
Reuters

China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 2 story has been corrected to fix name of university in first paragraph to University of Minnesota, from University of Michigan) Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China

HONG KONG – Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a generic search bar...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Donald Trump campaigns for Michigan Republicans at Warren rally

WARREN, Mich. – Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Warren Saturday night, where he campaigned for Michigan Republicans ahead of the November election. While showing support for Michigan GOP candidates like governor candidate Tudor Dixon, Trump came just shy of announcing a 2024 bid for presidency himself.
