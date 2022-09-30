Read full article on original website
9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation
PRAGUE (AP) — The heads of nine European NATO members on Sunday issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the U.S.-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 NATO nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise...
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon deliver to Ukraine four more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, will be part of a new $625 million package...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
A South Korean ballistic missile has malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, […]
OPEC+ production cut threatens gas price spike ahead of midterms
OPEC+ is set to hold a critical meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to decide whether to cut production, a move that would drive up the price of oil. Energy industry analysts say the cut could be as much as 2 million barrels per day, a move that would likely contribute to higher gas prices in […]
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
Senate liberals press Biden for climate emergency declaration
A group of eight Democratic senators are renewing a push for President Biden to declare a national climate emergency, saying the idea would “build off” recent legislative victories. President Biden had been weighing the declaration of a climate emergency, which would unlock additional powers to address the problem, when it appeared that talks for the climate bill […]
Trump objects to DOJ’s request to expedite special master appeal
Former President Trump on Monday objected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to expedite its appeal in the special master case regarding documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month when it partially stayed a lower court’s...
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 2 story has been corrected to fix name of university in first paragraph to University of Minnesota, from University of Michigan) Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in legal fight over special master
(The Hill) – President Trump’s legal team on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its legal battle to have a third party review the thousands of pages of government records he stored at his Florida home. The filing from the Trump team asks the high court...
