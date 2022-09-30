ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLUUn_0iGvaSgK00

Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent hamstring issue.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles problem.

Saints are set to welcome left-back Tony Gallacher back for the first time since breaking his leg in early April.

David Wotherspoon is closing in on a return following his ACL lay-off, but the Canada international is unlikely to be risked this week after suffering a minor knock during the week.

Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders

QPR manager Michael Beale admitted his team had to show “blood and guts” to win 1-0 at Championship table-toppers Sheffield United. Beale added that he felt the Blades provided his side with their toughest test of the season after Chris Willock’s 51st-minute strike earned the visitors a fifth victory in seven matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gallacher
Person
Callum Booth
Person
Peter Pawlett
newschain

Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth for battling to the end to beat Sheff Wed

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher praised his side for “going until the final minute” as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to stay at the League One summit. Sub Sam Cosgrove headed the stoppage-time winner after Liam Palmer’s seventh-minute strike cancelled out Ryan Hardie’s third-minute opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#First Match#Canada#Tannadice#Achilles#Acl
newschain

Scott Brown proud as Fleetwood earn ‘brave’ win at Burton

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was proud of his team at Burton as they ground out a second straight win. Harvey MacAdam’s first senior goal sealed all three points for the Cod Army, who could have won more comfortably but for a glaring miss by Callum Morton. “I think the...
SOCCER
newschain

Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was disappointed that his side failed to beat. once they had taken an early second-half lead in their 1-1 Championship draw at the SCL Stadium. Reading went closest to breaking the first-half deadlock, with an Andy Carroll header well saved by City goalkeeper Tim Krul and Jeff Hendrick grazing a post with a long-range effort.
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Fotheringham collects first point since taking Huddersfield reins at Luton

Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors – who finished the match with 10 men – scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas’...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tactical switch helps Liverpool back to winning ways against Rangers

Jurgen Klopp’s tactical tweak earned Liverpool a welcome 2-0 Champions League win and only Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor prevented a greater margin of victory in a one-sided affair at Anfield. The 40-year-old former Scotland international was by far the busiest player for the visitors, who even against out-of-sorts opposition...
UEFA
newschain

Wes McDonald’s late winner earns Hartlepool a long-awaited victory

Substitute Wes McDonald struck a late winner to finally end Hartlepool’s wait for a first Sky Bet League Two win of the season as they beat Doncaster 2-1. It had looked like 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner’s first career goal would earn Rovers a point when he hammered in a finish from just inside the area with 23 minutes remaining.
SOCCER
newschain

Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick as Motherwell thump Ross County

Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against hapless Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a...
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Johnson strikes as Walsall end wait for win against Northampton

Danny Johnson’s ninth goal of the season ended Walsall’s 12-match winless run in all competitions as the Saddlers edged out Northampton 1-0 at the Bescot Stadium. Johnson’s header settled a lacklustre affair as the striker nodded home from six yards out on 37 minutes after Ryan Haynes inadvertently put Brandon Comley’s free-kick back into the danger zone.
SOCCER
newschain

Harvey MacAdam fires Fleetwood to win at Burton

Harvey MacAdam’s goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown’s side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday’s late home defeat to Barnsley.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy