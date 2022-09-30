ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Michigan 1 of just 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Only 16 teams have survived the chaotic first five weeks of college football without a loss, and for the second season in a row, Michigan is one of them. The Wolverines picked up a pair of quality wins the past two weekends, outlasting previously unbeaten Maryland at home and then going into the always-dangerous Kinnick Stadium and overcoming Iowa’s No. 1 defense.
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season

ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
More daytime sun, warmer temps before rain chances later this week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We have many suburbs flirting with freezing temperatures early this morning around Metro Detroit without any frost advisories. We will see some patchy frost again this morning the farther away you are from Detroit. Areas within 20-30 miles of Downtown Detroit will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work

DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
Nurses, University of Michigan ratify new contract after months of negotiations

ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a contract reached with the university after three months of negotiations. Since July 1, nurses have been working without a contract, holding demonstrations and threatening a work stoppage over alleged unfair labor practices. The...
Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November

ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli. Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
Check out the latest music from this local rocker

For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend. “GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and...
Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know

If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
