ClickOnDetroit.com
Morris, Okie dominate Iowa in first road test, snap 4 game losing streak at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa. – It was the first big road test for the Michigan Wolverines, and they looked well prepared as the men in maize took down the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14, thanks to the play of Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie. Wolverines defense. The Wolverines got a huge fourth-down...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan 1 of just 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Only 16 teams have survived the chaotic first five weeks of college football without a loss, and for the second season in a row, Michigan is one of them. The Wolverines picked up a pair of quality wins the past two weekends, outlasting previously unbeaten Maryland at home and then going into the always-dangerous Kinnick Stadium and overcoming Iowa’s No. 1 defense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season
ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More daytime sun, warmer temps before rain chances later this week in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We have many suburbs flirting with freezing temperatures early this morning around Metro Detroit without any frost advisories. We will see some patchy frost again this morning the farther away you are from Detroit. Areas within 20-30 miles of Downtown Detroit will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another chilly night ahead for Metro Detroit -- here’s when temps will start to warm up again
DETROIT – There’s no frost advisory Monday night, and temperatures are expected to stay around 42 degrees in Detroit -- the upper 30s in the suburbs. Tuesday looks picture perfect, with sunshine beaming through the changing leaves. Highs above normal, around 70 degrees. Get out and enjoy Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area
A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area. Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nurses, University of Michigan ratify new contract after months of negotiations
ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a contract reached with the university after three months of negotiations. Since July 1, nurses have been working without a contract, holding demonstrations and threatening a work stoppage over alleged unfair labor practices. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November
ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli. Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy free guided nature walks at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor this fall
ANN ARBOR – As the weather starts changing, it’s still a beautiful time of year to get outside and soak in the natural scenery around you. Matthaei Botanical Gardens is hosting bi-weekly guided nature walks this fall on select Wednesdays and Sundays. The free walks last for one hour and registration is not required.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out the latest music from this local rocker
For Music Monday, we are rocking out with someone who has been playing in Detroit for years. Tino G’s Dumpster Machine joined “Live in the D” co-host Tati Amare ahead of a show at Hotel Royal Oak this weekend. “GTO” is the band’s newest CD release and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know
If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
