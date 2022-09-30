Read full article on original website
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast...
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 2 story has been corrected to fix name of university in first paragraph to University of Minnesota, from University of Michigan) Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
