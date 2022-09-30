ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

jambands

The Killers Welcome Bruce Springsteen at New York’s Madison Square Garden

Photo Credit: Erik Kabik — On Oct. 1, The Killers brought their Imploding the Mirage tour to New York’s Madison Square Garden. After Friday’s kick-off at the legendary venue, the group returned to the stage on Saturday night to deliver a full 18-song main set beaming with numbers from across their impressive repertoire. For the evening’s encore, the ensemble welcomed rock royalty, Bruce Springsteen, to assist with a selection of songs, including his originals “Badlands” and “Born to Run,” which marked debuts for the Las Vegas band.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jambands

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Debut “Salt Lake City” and “Dark Hollow” on Night Two in New Haven

Photo Credit: Bill Kelly — On Oct. 1, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros took the stage at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, Conn., for the second consecutive night after kicking off their current fall tour on Friday with a bust out of “Walkin’ Blues.” The ensemble took it one step further on Saturday with a double debut during the performance, with the first renditions of “Salt Lake City” and “Dark Hollow” for last night’s lineup.
NEW HAVEN, CT
101.5 WPDH

Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl

There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Floyd Experience Coming to Middletown, NY

The Floyd Experience, The Ultimate U.S. Pink Floyd Experience is playing Paramount Theatre Oct. 15. One of the first British psychedelic groups, Pink Floyd became a leading band of the progressive rock genre, cited by some as the greatest progressive rock band of all time. Formed in 1965 by guitarist and lead vocalist Syd Barrett, Nick Mason on drums, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Richard Wright on keyboards, band's debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn was released in 1967. Guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour joined in December of 1967; Barrett left in 1968 due to mental health issues, while Waters became the primary lyricist and leader, devising the concepts behind the band's peak success with the albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979). Personal tensions in the band led to Richard Wright leaving in 1979, followed by Roger Waters in 1985. David Gilmour and Nick Mason continued as Pink Floyd, being joined later by Richard Wright releasing A Momentary Lapse of Reason in 1987 and The Division Bell in 1994. The band is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
