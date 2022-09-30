ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NBC Philadelphia

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Warns Cryptocurrencies Could Threaten Safety of U.S. Economy

The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Why the Federal Reserve Won't Be So Quick to Ease Up on Its Fight Against Inflation

The consequences for the Fed not bringing inflation under control could be severe. Unemployment could spiral with the lowest earners sustaining the biggest impact. Economist Joseph Brusuelas said a worst-case scenario would look something like a 5.5% unemployment rate and 3.5 million jobs lost. That the Fed goes too far...
BUSINESS

