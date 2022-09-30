ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Lone Star 1280

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Lone Star 1280

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Lone Star 1280

Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Lone Star 1280

Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
Lone Star 1280

Enjoy a Blizzard Today and Help Children’s Miracle Network with Acts of Sweetness

I'll be honest. As a father, one of the many things I enjoy about living here in Abilene is the fact that we're fortunate enough to have a children's hospital right in the city. Hendrick Children's Hospital. An amazing team of doctors and nurses doing amazing work. Children's Miracle Network is a big part of the hospital. From training to equipment, the Children's Miracle Network is a very important part.
Lone Star 1280

Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?

Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7.

