City Council approves rezoning request to allow 30 luxury townhomes in east McKinney
The Pinehurst Luxury Townhomes will be located on 6 acres directly east of McKinney High School. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project during its Oct. 3 meeting that would bring luxury townhomes to the east side of the city. The development, dubbed Pinehurst Luxury...
Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Meet Rick De La Cruz, the Community Resource Officer for The Colony
Rick De La Cruz is the Community Resource Officer for The Colony. He served in the military for 29 years and became a police officer eight years ago, enforcing the law and being involved in the community ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The next day, police confirmed they believe this incident to be a double murder-suicide.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Several residents of Dallas apartment have cars damaged during domestic disturbance
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they said physically assaulted another man, before crashing into a row of cars while trying to drive away. It happened at an apartment complex in the Design District, northwest of Downtown Dallas. "There was pieces of my car just kind...
Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd
Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30
At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
Kayak rental business closes amid ‘vendor criteria’ changes
White Rock Paddle Company is calling it quits after 13 seasons on White Rock Lake. Owners say new “vendor criteria” is making it difficult to compete “as a small business.”. In a note posted on Facebook, the kayak rental company thanked customers and said they were honored...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Flying Squirrel reopens with big changes after financial difficulties
Financial woes forced Flying Squirrel to close in June after being open for only six months, but the local cafe is back with a new mindset, menu and staff. When they made the decision to close, the future was unknown. Owner Adam Hasley said he did not know if they would reopen, and the closure was anticipated to be indefinite. With an original rocky opening due to missing equipment and supply chain issues, things only got worse as the economy entered an inflationary period, he said.
Shooting in Dallas leaves man in critical condition
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one person to a hospital in critical condition. Officers found the victim just before 2 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 4600 block of Village Fair Drive, near I-35 in the Red Bird area.
