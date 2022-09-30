ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints are 1-3 after the first quarter of the season, which is certainly not the way many envisioned how things would start. Sunday's latest loss to the Vikings in London gave us a good bit of improvement, but the team still fell short at the end of the day. New Orleans will undoubtedly look to rebound against the Seahawks at home, and we take one last look at the snap counts with some observations from the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022

Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t taken much time in showcasing the many ranges of potential outcomes that some projected when considering a team with this much overhaul. In short succession, the Chiefs have proven they can win “ugly,” as evidenced in their Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries

It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat

At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’

The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Allen Wrench: Slow Start Continues For Rams WR Robinson

Following their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams were not about to rest on their offensive laurels. The defending champs further enhanced their offense with the acquisition of wide receiver Allen Robinson in the offseason. However, Robinson’s underwhelming start to his Rams’ tenure...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a very uncomfortable situation, now sitting at 1-3 as their losing streak was extended to three games after falling to the New York Jets in Week 4. Just like last season, Pittsburgh is off to a frigid start to the new campaign as they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts

Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4

LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos Place Javonte Williams & Randy Gregory on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos lost in more ways than one over the weekend. Falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 32-23, the Broncos were sent home 2-2 and will be without two key starters. On Tuesday, the Broncos officially placed running back Javonte Williams on injured reserve. He's done for the season with multiple torn ligaments in his knee, reportedly.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit. Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."
PULLMAN, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions

Before the Miami Dolphins returned to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets in Week 5. McDaniel says it was premature to decide whether Tagovailoa...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
DETROIT, MI

