Register Citizen
Barkhamsted resident honored by Red Sox
BARKHAMSTED —Resident Allen Griswold was recently honored with the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award. This annual award is given to six coaches and administrators, one from each state in New England, who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience, according to the foundation.
wiltonbulletin.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Higher costs and schedule changes: CT high school teams struggle with bus issues
The Killingly High School cross country team had a meet in Stonington earlier this month scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. With only one bus available to make the drive, the team left the school on a Wednesday at noon. “They arrived 3 hours and 15 minutes before their meet,”...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
wiltonbulletin.com
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
NewsTimes
Bradley International Airport ranked No. 2 ‘Best Airport in U.S.’ by 'Condé Nast Traveler'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether Connecticut travelers decide to fly out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport on budget airline Avelo, or fly out of Windsor Locks’ Bradley International Airport for a trip on Breeze Airways, travelers have a few choices when it comes to booking their next flight. But according to a recent survey, one Connecticut airport stands out from others in the state — and in the country.
connecticuthistory.org
The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It
Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
Yale Daily News
Genecin, Chen to depart from Yale Health
The University’s healthcare facility is bidding farewell to two top administrators who helped steer the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Genecin, Yale Health’s chief executive officer, will step down in January 2023. His retirement, announced via a University-wide email in August, comes after more than four decades of service in various roles at the center. Since taking the helm in 1997, Genecin has overseen Yale Health’s implementation of electronic medical records, the opening of its facility at 55 Lock St., and the launch of Yale College Community Care (YC3).
The Big E’s record-breaking 2022 season comes to a close Sunday
The curtain comes down later Sunday night on the well-attended 17 day, 2022 Big E season. But, to most fairgoers there's something quite special about attending on this final day at the fair.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence
In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools
WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
