Fresno, CA

Register Citizen

Barkhamsted resident honored by Red Sox

BARKHAMSTED —Resident Allen Griswold was recently honored with the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award. This annual award is given to six coaches and administrators, one from each state in New England, who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience, according to the foundation.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
Fresno, CA
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
NewsTimes

Bradley International Airport ranked No. 2 ‘Best Airport in U.S.’ by 'Condé Nast Traveler'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether Connecticut travelers decide to fly out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport on budget airline Avelo, or fly out of Windsor Locks’ Bradley International Airport for a trip on Breeze Airways, travelers have a few choices when it comes to booking their next flight. But according to a recent survey, one Connecticut airport stands out from others in the state — and in the country.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It

Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT
Yale Daily News

Genecin, Chen to depart from Yale Health

The University’s healthcare facility is bidding farewell to two top administrators who helped steer the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Genecin, Yale Health’s chief executive officer, will step down in January 2023. His retirement, announced via a University-wide email in August, comes after more than four decades of service in various roles at the center. Since taking the helm in 1997, Genecin has overseen Yale Health’s implementation of electronic medical records, the opening of its facility at 55 Lock St., and the launch of Yale College Community Care (YC3).
NEW HAVEN, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence

In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools

WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
WILTON, CT
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

