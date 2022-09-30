ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Interesting Engineering

Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine

The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tree Hugger

Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials

A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Keeping cool: A common refrigerant shows promise for metal recycling

It's not uncommon in the scientific world for a process to have many unique applications. For example, Idaho National Laboratory researchers have taken a water treatment technology and adapted it for another environmentally important function—selectively separating rare earth elements and transition metals. This chemical process, recently described in a Nature Communications article, significantly reduces both the energy and product consumption involved with rare earth element recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Researchers fabricate tiny multi-component beam shaper directly onto optical fiber

Researchers have shown that 3D laser printing can be used to fabricate a high-quality, complex polymer optical device directly on the end of an optical fiber. This type of micro-optical device—which has details smaller than the diameter of a human hair—could provide an extremely compact and inexpensive way to tailor light beams for a variety of applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries

Garnet-type solid electrolytes are attracting great interest due to high ionic conductivity and excellent electrochemical stability against Li metal. However, the thick electrolyte layer and rigid nature as well as poor interfacial contact are huge obstacles for its application in all-solid-state lithium batteries. Currently, researchers in China provide a promising strategy toward realizing 20 μm-thick flexible Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based solid electrolyte for high-performance all-solid-state lithium batteries.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Uncovering the secrets of materials degradation in a lithium-ion battery

Amid global efforts towards carbon neutrality, automakers all over the world are actively engaged in research and development to convert internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles. Accordingly, competition to improve battery performance, which is at the heart of electric vehicles, is intensifying. Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have held a dominant market share in most market segments, from small home appliances to electric vehicles, thanks to continuous improvement in energy density and efficiency. However, some phenomena occurring within such batteries are still not well understood, such as the expansion and deterioration of the anode material.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium

If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
ENVIRONMENT
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS
Phys.org

The emergence of form: Study expands horizons for DNA nanotechnology

In the world of biomolecules, none is more iconic, nor more versatile, than DNA. Nature uses the famous double helix to store the blueprints of all living forms, drawing on a four-letter alphabet of nucleotides. Researchers in the field of DNA nanotechnology have been inspired by the seemingly inexhaustible variety...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine

An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Optical biosensing through a toy microscope over a surface 'rainbow' chip

The global spread of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of rapid, accurate, and easy sensing of viruses and diseases. Recently, researchers have been exploring on-chip sensing technologies to tackle these emerging challenges. More and more health care monitoring functionalities are being integrated with wearable devices, including personalized sensing devices that can be implemented in one's daily life.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Manufacturing microscopic octopuses with a 3D printer

Although just cute little creatures at first glance, the microscopic geckos and octopuses fabricated by 3D laser printing in the molecular engineering labs at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as microrobotics or biomedicine. The printed microstructures are made from novel materials—known as smart polymers—whose size...
ENGINEERING
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America

Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Multi-organ chip detects dangerous nanoparticles

What happens when we breathe in nanoparticles emitted by, for example, a laser printer? Could these nanoparticles damage the respiratory tract or perhaps even other organs? To answer these questions, Fraunhofer researchers are developing the "NanoCube" exposure device. The Nanocube's integrated multi-organ chip set up in the laboratory of the...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Success in synthesizing biodegradable plastic materials using sunlight and CO2

Much effort has been put into making plastics not only durable and convenient but also environmentally friendly materials for everyday products. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this journey with their innovative artificial photosynthesis technology that produces biodegradable plastics from acetone and CO2, addressing the plastic waste crisis while moving toward the goal of carbon neutrality. Their findings were published in Chemical Communications.
ENVIRONMENT

