Read full article on original website
Related
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 2 story has been corrected to fix name of university in first paragraph to University of Minnesota, from University of Michigan) Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Minnesota student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0