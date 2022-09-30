ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kimball Benson
3d ago

It's 2022. Why the heck can't anybody get a grip on this listeria crap?? Foods ought to be completely safe not contaminated.

Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know

For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
KENTUCKY STATE
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
