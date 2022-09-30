ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
Missouri celebrates “Farm to School Month”

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers, and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students. “Farm to School Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools do to...
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023

With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board...
Missouri schools to receive more than $15 million from bipartisan Safer Communities Act

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive more than $15 million in school safety funding from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “As a parent and grandparent, I know that school safety is a top priority for every student, everyone who has a child in school, and all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who are part of the education system,” said Blunt. “In the wake of the Uvalde tragedy in May, Congress came together to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide additional safety, violence prevention, and mental health support to schools. I was proud to vote for the bill and I will continue working with the administration to support its full implementation.”
Audio: New veteran’s organization formed in Grundy County

A new veterans organization has been formed in Grundy County. Trenton VFW Post 919 Quartermaster Sam Smith says the Grundy County Veterans Association supports the VFW Post building renovation project and provides veterans access to programs and socialization. Members have to be veterans who were honorably discharged. They can be...
Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)

Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.
Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces “Candy Land Christmas” chosen as 2022 Holiday Parade theme

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces that “Candy Land Christmas” has been chosen as the 2022 Holiday Parade theme. The Holiday Parade this year will be sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Liberty Utilities, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group & Northwest Health Chillicothe.
