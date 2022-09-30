Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
kttn.com
Missouri celebrates “Farm to School Month”
Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers, and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students. “Farm to School Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools do to...
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
Sample ballots for the November 2022 Missouri election
We've gathered sample ballots for counties in the Ozarks. Many counties don't have local races on the ballot. We are still working to gather ballots from every county in our viewing area and will update this story as we obtain more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksmu.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
kttn.com
New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023
With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board...
kttn.com
Missouri schools to receive more than $15 million from bipartisan Safer Communities Act
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive more than $15 million in school safety funding from the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “As a parent and grandparent, I know that school safety is a top priority for every student, everyone who has a child in school, and all of the teachers, administrators, and staff who are part of the education system,” said Blunt. “In the wake of the Uvalde tragedy in May, Congress came together to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to provide additional safety, violence prevention, and mental health support to schools. I was proud to vote for the bill and I will continue working with the administration to support its full implementation.”
kttn.com
Planned Parenthood launching mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to boost access in Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – In an effort to fortify access to abortion throughout the Midwest and in Missouri, where the procedure is almost entirely banned, Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile clinic across the state line in southern Illinois. The mobile clinic will be part of Planned Parenthood of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A website claims they found the ‘Coolest’ Brewery in Missouri
There are dozens of great breweries in the Show-Me State, and one website set out the goal to find the "coolest" brewery in all of Missouri. Not only did they choose a big-time brewery, but one that has one of my favorite beers of all time. According to the travel...
kttn.com
Audio: New veteran’s organization formed in Grundy County
A new veterans organization has been formed in Grundy County. Trenton VFW Post 919 Quartermaster Sam Smith says the Grundy County Veterans Association supports the VFW Post building renovation project and provides veterans access to programs and socialization. Members have to be veterans who were honorably discharged. They can be...
Missourinet
Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)
Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
kttn.com
Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022
For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Putnam County, provides recommendations to county officials
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Putnam County that identified areas of concern and provided recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. This review gave a rating of “good,” an improvement from the “fair” rating given in a previous audit of Putnam County in 2016.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General sues solar company for violations of Missouri consumer protection laws
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed suit against a residential solar energy company, Power Home Solar, LLC, for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in selling solar panels to consumers across the country. The lawsuit against Power Home Solar, which re-branded earlier this year to...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces “Candy Land Christmas” chosen as 2022 Holiday Parade theme
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces that “Candy Land Christmas” has been chosen as the 2022 Holiday Parade theme. The Holiday Parade this year will be sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Liberty Utilities, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group & Northwest Health Chillicothe.
kttn.com
Audio: Trenton VFW Post 919 taking orders for honor bricks to recognize military veterans
Trenton VFW Post 919 is taking orders for honor bricks to recognize military veterans and raise money for its building renovation project. Post Commander Tony Ralston says the VFW wants to put the bricks in a wall at the World War 1 Memorial at Moberly Park of Trenton. Ralston notes...
kttn.com
Main Street Chillicothe expands fall wine walk to “Fall Wine and Beer Walk”
Main Street Chillicothe’s yearly Wine Walk will expand into a Fall Wine and Beer Walk. Check-in will start at the Silver Moon Plaza on October 21st at 4:15 pm. Participants will receive wristbands and event maps. Downtown merchants will provide wine and beer samples from 4:30 to 7 pm....
Comments / 0