Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Secret Document Dispute
The former president is appealing a unanimous circuit court decision that let the DOJ go forward with its review of classified documents.
Biden bashes University of Idaho policy on contraception: ‘What century are we in?’
“But this is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy,” the president added.
Republicans Say John Fetterman's A Racist Vigilante -- And Also A Crime-Loving Radical
A Republican operative involved in attacking Fetterman claimed there is “nothing at all inconsistent” about the two-pronged strategy.
Comments / 0