yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament
While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
yoursportsedge.com
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?
The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Taryn Underwood Leads Lady Tigers to Finals
A big night for Hopkinsville senior Taryn Underwood Monday night. Underwood scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in regulation and then made the penalty kick that sent Hoptown on to the 8th District championship match as the Lady Tigers beat Fort Campbell 2-1 in penalty kicks. After the match, Underwood spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about the night.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Underwood Secures the Win for Hoptown
The 8th District semifinal match Monday night between Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell came down to the penalty kick round. In this Max’s Moment, Taryn Underwood clinches the win for the Lady Tigers and the celebration is on. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Rolls Past Lady Colonels to Reach 8th District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed back to the 8th District soccer championship game for the 8th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers advanced by blanking Christian County Monday night 5-0 at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The UHA Lady Blazers controlled the match from the very beginning, staying...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGLIGHT REEL – Fort Campbell vs Hopkinsville Penalty Kick Round
It can be both the most exciting and the most stressing part of a soccer match. We are talking about the penalty kick round. Big shots, big saves, and a rollercoaster of emotions in mere moments. Check out those moments from the Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell girls district semifinal Monday night in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013
The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Upend Fort Campbell in PKs to Advance to District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
After an up-and-down regular season that saw a coaching change in the middle, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will now get the chance to defend their 8th District soccer title. The Lady Tigers outlasted Fort Campbell Monday night 2-1, winning in penalty kicks 4-2. Taryn Underwood’s goal in the penalty kick...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Lady Blazers Go 2-4 at Quad State Tournament
It was a busy weekend for the Lady Blazers on the volleyball court at the annual Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Blazers would finish the weekend with two wins and four losses. Match results for the Lady Blazers were:. Friday. Lost to Christian Fellowship – 19-25, 25-27.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels End Postseason Drought With Win Over Panthers
For the first time in nine years, the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team extended its season past the opening game of the 13th-District tournament, knocking off Russellville 5-0 to advance to Tuesday’s final against hosts Franklin-Simpson. The Rebels last hoisted the district trophy in 2012 and had...
yoursportsedge.com
8th District Girls’ Soccer Championship Could Be Up for Grabs
The girls’ 8th District soccer tournament could be one of the most wide-open affairs in recent memory. The tournament gets underway Monday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The first game Monday night will find the UHA Lady Blazers taking on the Christian County Lady Colonels. The top-seeded...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
westkentuckystar.com
No injuries reported after single-vehicle crash in Lyon County
A single-vehicle accident in Lyon County last week significantly damaged a Wisconsin man's vehicle. Deputies responded to the accident on US 641, just north of Eddyville. Authorities said the driver, 19-year-old Tristan Johnson, ran off the road after failing to negotiate a curve. The vehicle came to rest in a soybean field.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
wnky.com
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
