Read full article on original website
Related
After 34 Years, Rochester’s Double Tree Inn Closed for Good
After more than three decades as a high-end hotel fixture on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street SW in Downtown Rochester, the DoubleTree Inn (formerly the Radisson Hotel) is closed as of October 3rd. Is the DoubleTree Inn Space Just Going to be Empty?. No, the hotel space is...
Creepy Doll Contest in Rochester Back with Nightmare-Fuel Contestants
The annual creepy doll contest is back at the History Center of Olmsted County! It's one of my favorite times of the year, spooky season, and the History Center knows how to celebrate right with their creepy-as-heck dolls. Voting has already begun to find the creepiest of the creepy dolls....
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
Full List of Breweries at Rochester on Tap 2022 + Ciders and Hard Seltzers
We're getting closer and closer to the biggest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, Rochester on Tap! The big event is coming up on October 15th at the Mayo Civic Center and let me tell you, after you look at all of the breweries that are going to be there, you won't want to miss it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
USDA Out $12,000 From Rochester Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the reported theft of four catalytic converters. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a strip mall in the 3,000 block of 9th St. Northwest Monday morning. He said three of the converters were taken off of trucks belonging to the USDA and a fourth was stolen off a vehicle belonging to medical supplier Freedom Medical.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Bullet Strikes Mobile Home in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating the source of a gunshot that struck a mobile home along Marion Rd. Tuesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. around 7:30 p.m. A 62-year-old man told officers he was standing by a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer began smoking. The man said he moved the dryer away from the wall and saw a bullet fall to the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Rochester Church Victimized by Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that has victimized a downtown Rochester church. A police spokesman says the Christ United Methodist Church reported the car part was stolen off of a van sometime between September 18 and September 25. Church staff members found the part was missing after the van began making loud noises when it was started on Sunday.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
Rochester’s 2nd Annual Pup Cup Winner Is The Cutest!
The 2nd Annual Pup Cup at Rochester, Minnestoa's Little Thistle Brewery was held recently and the Pup Cup went to one of the most adorable, cuddly pups of all time. Moose, the Great Dane!. The Cutest Pup In Rochester Is A Great Dane?. The cutest pup in Rochester IS a...
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
Deadly Boat Collision Reported in Mississippi River at Hastings
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 0