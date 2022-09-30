ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Grand Opening For New Economic Development Center in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A grand opening celebration will take place this afternoon for the RAEDI Economic Development Center in Rochester. The event begins at 3 PM with a ribbon cutting and program, but the public is invited to visit the facility until 5 PM. According to Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade, the one-stop development center for new and existing businesses "will accelerate economic growth for the Rochester area streamlining the collaboration between businesses and the diverse non-profits who serve them."
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Love Coffee? Check Out the Top 15 Coffee Shops in Rochester

Today, there should just be vats of freshly brewed coffee sitting all over Rochester, Minnesota to celebrate the best day ever - National Coffee Day! Obviously, some half and half, dashes of cinnamon, and some pumpkin spice creamer will also need to be sitting there because, let's face it, some of us are coffee snobs and don't drink anything black.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Smash and Grab Purse Theft Prompts Reminder from Rochester Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

USDA Out $12,000 From Rochester Catalytic Converter Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the reported theft of four catalytic converters. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a strip mall in the 3,000 block of 9th St. Northwest Monday morning. He said three of the converters were taken off of trucks belonging to the USDA and a fourth was stolen off a vehicle belonging to medical supplier Freedom Medical.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday

Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday

Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

