ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04REko_0iGvVSdr00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.

In true Las Vegas tradition, the building implosions were an event – an epic show with each one appearing to out-implode the previous.

Between 1993 to 2016, 13 major properties were imploded, and others were just torn down. Below are links to watch the biggest and most dramatic implosions along and near the Las Vegas Strip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAqlV_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The first memorable implosion of the Nineties happened on Oct. 27, 1993, when the Dunes Hotel was brought down to make way for what was billed as the most expensive hotel in the world — the Bellagio. The implosion drew national attention. It was made to look as if the pirate ships at Treasure Island fired on the old hotel to set off the blast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gETiJ_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

Two years later — in dramatic fashion — the Landmark split in two as it crumbled to the ground on Nov. 7, 1995. The uniquely shaped tower, which was apparently modeled after Seattle’s Space Needle, made a grand exit. Filmmaker Tim Burton used the implosion footage in his 1996 film “Mars Attack.” In the movie, it was the Martians who brought the building down. The land is now part of the new west hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11e4dN_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

After a 44-year run, the Sands became a pile of rubble and dust in an implosion on Nov. 26, 1996. The event received major attention and was even kicked off with a fireworks show. The Rat Pack had once ruled this resort. The Sands came tumbling down to make way for the Venetian Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p94sH_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The Hacienda’s demise was turned into a New Year’s Eve event when it was imploded on Dec. 31, 1996. The fireworks show countdown and implosion took place just before 9 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast celebration and was broadcast live on the Fox network. It was an event that attracted thousands of people who were already in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino opened on the site in March 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO3Zk_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

Before Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, there was the Aladdin Hotel. The property had opened in 1962 under the name Tallyho Hotel but didn’t have a casino. That changed within a year. In 1966, it became the Aladdin hotel-casino, and the following year hosted Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding. It operated until 1998 and was toppled with an implosion on April 27, 1998. The old resort posted a sign out front “Out of the dust Aladdin rises anew. See you in 2000.” The new Aladdin opened in Aug. 2000 but ran into financial problems and sold in a bankruptcy sale to Planet Hollywood in June 2003. Footage of the implosion was used in the closing credits of the 2003 film “The Cooler.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mb44_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The El Rancho Hotel and Casino, which had been closed for years and considered an eyesore along Las Vegas Boulevard, was imploded in the middle of the night on Oct. 3, 2000. No events surrounding the implosion were planned. The building was originally the Thunderbird Hotel and later the Silverbird before becoming the El Rancho in 1982. It was named after an earlier El Rancho, in another location, that was destroyed in a fire in 1960. The site is now where the Turnberry Towers are located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWHez_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel’s penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year’s Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased. It is now the site of the Wynn Las Vegas and the Encore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mdaL_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker – but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.

Tucker was forced to sell his $1.8 million investment followed by Newton also pulling out. Newton then invested in the Aladdin. The new owners ran the Shenandoah until 1985 when it was sold to Las Vegas Investors Ltd. which changed its name to the Bourbon Street Hotel and Casino.

It changed ownership at least six more times over the next 20 years and was eventually owned by Harrah’s Entertainment in 2005, valued at $10.55 million when it was found to be structurally compromised. The hotel tower was imploded on Feb. 14, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeWVi_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

Built in 1966 and opened as a non-gaming Holiday Inn, the property would eventually become the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in 1989.

The Boardwalk was located at 3750 South Las vegas Blvd. between the current Bellagio and Park MGM.

After opening in 1966 a second tower, the Luna Park tower opened in 1968. It wasn’t until 1977 when the owner at the time was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to install 15 slot machines. By the 1980s the hotel and casino was commonly known as Holiday Inn South.

By 200 MGM Mirage bought the property and dropped the Holiday Inn brand. But MGM Mirage would close the Boardwalk in Jan. 2006 followed by the implosion on May 9, 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebbjq_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The next implosion at the Castaways Hotel and Casino, formally known as the Showboat, was unusual in that it wasn’t along the Las Vegas Strip. It was located on the Boulder Highway, or the Boulder Strip, as it is sometimes called. The implosion was on Jan. 11, 2006, nearly two years after the property had closed. It was the sixth and final Las Vegas hotel and casino implosion of the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYZnn_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The Stardust Resort and Casino, which opened in 1958, was home to the Lido de Paris show on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s also where Siegfried & Roy got their start and singer Wayne Newton headlined for six years. The iconic resort was imploded on March 13, 2007. Its famous sign resides at the Neon Museum.

Construction began on Echelon but was halted during the Las Vegas valley’s economic downtown. Resorts World Las Vegas is now under construction with plans to open on the site in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMJQI_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The Frontier opened in 1942 and was demolished in an implosion on Nov. 13, 2007. It hosted the final performance of The Supremes with Diana Ross in 1970. It was later called the New Frontier.

The demolition and its preparation were filmed for the National Geographic Channel and a program called “Blowdown: Vegas Casino.” Nothing has been built on the property. It’s owned by Steve Wynn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ6MI_0iGvVSdr00

WATCH VIDEO

The Riviera was demolished in two separate implosions which happened on June 14 and Aug. 16, 2016. The nine-story building was one of the first high-rises in Las Vegas when it opened in 1955.

The property was used in several Hollywood movies, including Oceans 11 (1960), Diamonds are Forever (1971), Casino (1995), and a Jason Bourne film in 2016. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority bought the property to expand the convention center which is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Related
8 News Now

Wynn Las Vegas announces new show Awakening, tickets on sale now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas has announced a brand-new show, Awakening, set to open November 7 in the custom-designed 360-degree Awakening Theater. Tickets are on sale now. “Every so often, the bar for spectacle in Las Vegas is raised,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “State-of-the-art lighting, sound, and stage technology, coupled […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Donny Osmond Week: Looking back on the early days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Donny Osmond’s name has been cemented in history as synonymous with Las Vegas, and 8 News Now’s Donny Osmond Week continues as the legend sat down with Heather Mills to discuss his early days. Singing alongside his brothers when his career launched at the tender age of five, Osmond quickly rose to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Wayne Newton
8 News Now

Simp City Comes To Drais’

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s an event that started back in 2018 in a warehouse and has grown over the years into the hottest R&b party in town…Now at a new location! Mercedes Martinez talks with founder of Simp City, Jay Esguerra, his partner and co-host Brilan Kelly, and the owner of Leverage of Dame Dacuma to tell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Slander: The Thrive Tour

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas Now chatted with dynamic duo, Derek Anderson and Scott Land of Slander ahead of their performance at Lost In Dreams this past Friday. They also talked about their new album, “Thrive.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Old Vegas#History Of Las Vegas#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The Dunes Hotel
8 News Now

National Taco Day

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Not only is today Taco Tuesday but it’s also National Taco Day and we are celebrating with El Luchador Mexican Kitchen and Cantina. Jillian Lopez joins Chef Lorena Telles in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Life Through Music

Las Vegas(KLAS)-San Holo is not only an artist but he also a producer, a mental health advocate and his new single ‘All The Highs’ is out now! Las Vegas Now welcomed the DJ ahead of his performance at Lost In Dreams Las Vegas in Downtown Events Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy