Cousins fake uncle's funeral to skip work for a festival: 'We have to get our stories straight'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how far some people will go to get out of work, even if it means faking a funeral. In this case, two cousins called out to skip work and attend a local festival. To make their story more convincing, they researched a plausible dead uncle from the local obituaries and memorized his name just in case anyone asked for details.
‘Hip-hop honeys’ and sitting as a political act: why Tschabalala Self is one of America’s hottest artists
How can a simple moment of leisure be a powerful statement? The New York artist talks about bringing her sitting art to Britain – and explains how the exploitation of ‘video vixens’ inspired her
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
The 20-Minute Tidy
What is the 20-minute tidy? Well, when my big boys, now 26 and 22, loved a show called “The Big Comfy Couch” when they were little. It was a cute show about a clown named Loonette and Molly her dolly, that aired from 1992 to 2006. The show...
I’m Tired of Christmas Starting in September
The other day, while making my way through my local department store, I was greeted by the violently festive sight of towering Christmas trees, hundreds of little shiny ornaments, and the unignorable tune “Feliz Navidad.” Don’t get me wrong, I love the holidays. But it’s September.
The (drum)beat goes on — and on
We witnessed the passing of the drums last weekend. It was a momentous occasion, and not just because they were passed down from the attic over the garage, though that was dramatic. I was instructed to remove the extension ladder that had gotten the husband into the attic once he stepped onto support beams.
