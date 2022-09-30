*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's amazing how far some people will go to get out of work, even if it means faking a funeral. In this case, two cousins called out to skip work and attend a local festival. To make their story more convincing, they researched a plausible dead uncle from the local obituaries and memorized his name just in case anyone asked for details.

12 DAYS AGO