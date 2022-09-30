Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Work Progressing On TCHS Co-Curricular Building
Construction continues on two areas of the Trigg County High School campus with the recent dry weather helping expedite its progress. Ground was broken in March on a two-phase project at and near Perdue Field. A new co-curricular building provides a permanent home for practices and storage for wrestling, cheerleading, archery, and band. A turf surface will allow several school organizations to practice indoors during inclement weather. The new building will also provide ground-level restrooms for activities at Perdue Field.
whvoradio.com
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
whvoradio.com
Decision 2022 Information & Results
Absentee Voting — Mail-in absentee voting will be held in accordance with the legislation with approved excuses September 24 to October 25, 2022. Medical emergency applications will be available October 26-November 7, 2022. Early Voting — Excused early voting will be available on October 26-November 2, 2022, 8am to...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Taking Full Advantage Of HCC’s Flex Center
Although it’s been operational for nearly two years, the Flexible Training Center at Hopkinsville Community College is the next step in teaching the work-ready skills that are in large demand in the county, region, and state. HCC President Dr. Alissa Young and other community partners cut the ribbon on...
whvoradio.com
Former Cadiz Main Street Manager Named Events Manager for Oak Grove Tourism
Former Cadiz Main Street Director Ryan Clark has been hired by the Oak Grove Tourism Commission to serve as its event and public relations manager. Clark graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and park management and a master’s degree in nonprofit management. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in education and community leadership.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
whvoradio.com
League Of Women Voters Forums To Begin Tonight
The Hopkinsville League of Women Voters will kick off the first in a series of candidate forums involving candidates in Christian County and Hopkinsville tonight. Nikki Chambers, president of the league of women voters, says tonight’s forums begin at 5 pm and will include the races for Hopkinsville City Council in Wards 1, 3, 6, and 12. She went on to say that forums will continue over the next several weeks.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Relay For Life Tops $67,000
The Christian County American Cancer Society Relay for Life raised nearly $68,000 during this year’s event Friday, September 30. The activities took place inside the Planters Bank Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex. Chairman Pam Futtrell tells the News Edge relay teams raised a total of $67,924. The event featured the traditional opening ceremony, the luminary event, and more.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
whvoradio.com
State Democrats Encourage Breathitt Dinner Attendees to Fight for Their Party
Colmon Elridge said what he learned about politics as a teenager came from his uncle — a farmer, a disciplinarian, and a Democrat. The Cynthiana native has ascended to the position of chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. But he told the crowd at Saturday’s Ned Breathitt Dinner at the Pioneers Memorial Complex that he spent his summers on his uncle’s farm in Oak Grove — every summer from age 7 to 22. He said it was there he learned the importance of being a Democrat.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Council Ward Three And Seven Candidates Speak
Hopkinsville City Council candidates in wards three and seven discussed discussed issues ranging from top city priorities to encouraging future growth during Hopkinsville League of Women Voter forums Monday at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. Ward Three Republican candidate Don Marsh says there are two priorities he will focus on if...
Coal company expands mining operations in western Kentucky
A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky. Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County. The new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County, according to a media release from the Kentucky governor’s office. The project will create...
whvoradio.com
Fall Fire Season Underway In Kentucky
Kentucky’s fall fire season began Saturday which makes it illegal to burn during the day to help prevent forest fires. The fall fire season runs from October 1 through December 15 and again next February 15 to April 30. During this time, state law makes it illegal for anyone to start a fire within 150 feet of any woods or brush line between the hours of 6 am to 6 pm. After 6 pm, a fire should only be started if the conditions are suitable to keep it under control.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
