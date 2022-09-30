Read full article on original website
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project
Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA RESCUE MISSION HONORS KARL WILLIG AT 2022 ROAD TRIP TO THE BAYOU
The (SBRM) Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its twenty first annual fundraiser Road Trip to the Bayou on Saturday, October 1, 2022, on the scenic private beach of historic Rancho Dos Pueblos, where guests enjoyed a casual outdoor beachside atmosphere while bidding online for valuable silent auction items, savoring a delicious rest stop dinner by Lorraine Lin Catering, and listing to live music of The Idiomatics.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022
Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
kclu.org
Got water? South Coast firefighters develop system to save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water
We’re at Camarillo Airport, and at first glance, it looks like the scene of a fire. There are four Ventura County Fire trucks, hoses everywhere, and some firefighters pumping water. But, it's actually a training mission for some future fire department engineers, who drive and operate fire trucks. In...
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Search & Rescue Hosts Open House for 60th Anniversary
[On Saturday], SBCSAR held its 60 year anniversary open house for the community. The event was a great success and many community members joined us for lunch and the festivities. Early on during the open house event, the team also had a callout for service at Hot Springs Trail for...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Woman’s 1958 Kidnapping, Murder Featured in New Book
She was the daughter of a journalist. She watched her father report local news and become a small-town celebrity. She was enthralled with his stories, and his knowledge of everything from politics to people. And when she was 10 years old, Deborah Holt watched her father, Bob Holt, snoop out...
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
NBC San Diego
Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns
SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
