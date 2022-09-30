ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Goleta, CA
Lompoc, CA
Society
City
Summerland, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Society
Santa Barbara Independent

There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc

I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA RESCUE MISSION HONORS KARL WILLIG AT 2022 ROAD TRIP TO THE BAYOU

The (SBRM) Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its twenty first annual fundraiser Road Trip to the Bayou on Saturday, October 1, 2022, on the scenic private beach of historic Rancho Dos Pueblos, where guests enjoyed a casual outdoor beachside atmosphere while bidding online for valuable silent auction items, savoring a delicious rest stop dinner by Lorraine Lin Catering, and listing to live music of The Idiomatics.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Chemicals#The Wave Productions#Public Health#Wave#City Net
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bear Sighting in North Goleta

The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Search & Rescue Hosts Open House for 60th Anniversary

[On Saturday], SBCSAR held its 60 year anniversary open house for the community. The event was a great success and many community members joined us for lunch and the festivities. Early on during the open house event, the team also had a callout for service at Hot Springs Trail for...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
onscene.tv

Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley

10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBC San Diego

Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns

SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
CAMBRIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy