S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
A South Korean ballistic missile has malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea
Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks
COPENHAGEN – The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great public interest, but we...
