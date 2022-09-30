ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WTNH.com

Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country’s second coup this year. The power grab by Capt....
POLITICS
WTNH.com

125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA

