US and South Korea fire volley of missiles in response to North Korea launching ‘nuke rocket’ over Japan
SOUTH Korea and the United States fired a volley of missiles in response to North Korea’s launching a ballistic missile over Japan. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a nuclear capable missile farther than ever before, sending one soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to take cover.
2022 World Cup: French cities to protest Qatar human rights record, environmental impact with big screen bans
Several French cities will boycott the World Cup in Qatar by not showing matches on big screens or hold fan zones in protest of its human rights record and environmental impact.
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country’s second coup this year. The power grab by Capt....
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
