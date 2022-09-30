Texas human smuggling bust stops plane of illegal immigrants, including deported child sexual assault suspect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say
A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States. On Tuesday, the Chihuahua state police located a man flagged by Interpol as an international fugitive from justice. Carlos T.S. is wanted on a sexual assault warrant in El Paso and allegedly fled to Mexico […]
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
Top Texas law enforcement official vowed to fire any officer who didn't respond during Uvalde school shooting
Police officers from multiple departments waited for over an hour before shooting the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a classroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol
And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Two Migrants Shot And Killed In Texas, Two Arrested Including Jail Warden
Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...
3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash
Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said. Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released....
Two men arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Texas migrant
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, have been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a migrant and injuring another in El Paso, Texas. Shotgun shells were found on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca allegedly connected to the incident. KTSM's Shelby Kapp reports.Oct. 1, 2022.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton had been slain in recent months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. Late Monday, police said two additional cases last year — a man’s death in Oakland and the nonfatal shooting of a woman in Stockton — had been tied to those killings. “It definitely meets the definition of a serial killer,” said Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva. “What makes this different is the shooter is just looking for an opportunity, and unfortunately our victims were alone in a dark area.” Authorities said they will provide an update during a news conference Tuesday. Police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun.
2 People Dead, 10 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Uvalde Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that the crash began with a chase when Border Patrol [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0