Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the week prior. Five of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Sidney man killed in 2-vehicle crash
LAKEVIEW — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning has claimed the life of a Sidney man. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Laughlin was eastbound on Country Road 25 just before noon...
Botkins Police investigate bomb threat
BOTKINS — A bomb threat was called into the Shelby County 911 system Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 8:09 a.m. According to Botkins Police Chief Mark R. Jordan, Botkins police and Botkins Fire Department were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber in Botkins on a report of a bomb threat. “Other agencies...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Roger Elmer Wolters, 60, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Jenna Smith, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. David...
City record
-5:09 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle. -11 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. -6:30 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue. -6:18 p.m.: theft. Police...
Self-defense classes scheduled at SPD
SIDNEY — Officer Robert Hurd of the Sidney Police Department (SPD) has a passion for self-defense techniques. He often uses his own time to attend various self-defense classes that are up to an hour away from Sidney to bring the knowledge back to his fellow officers at the SPD.
Out of the past
——- It was amusing last night to see the small boys playing on the streets around the square run for home when the curfew bell rang. As soon as the first tap was given small boys could be seen running their best in all directions, taking the shortest cut for home.
Soul’d Out trio comes back to West Central Ohio
BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Saturday evening, Oct. 29. The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between. Dinner music will be provided by Bethany Maltinsky of Maltinsky Music Studios, Village Strings and the Lima Symphony. A quilt auction is also on the agenda.
Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president
MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center. “Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,”...
Francis receives AMP Seven Hats Award
COLUMBUS — Kyle Francis is the 2022 recipient of the AMP Seven Hats Award. The award was presented to Kyle Francis during the 2022 AMP Annual Conference, which took place Sept. 26-28 in Columbus. Francis serves as the assistant village administrator for the village of Versailles, a small community...
Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM. The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco, of Botkins, had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I...
A new owner for hair studio
SIDNEY – It’s new owner and a new sign, yet the same people and services are available at the recently renamed H & H Hair Studio at 1245 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. According to new owner Lucy Page, changes at the salon, formerly known as Hair Crush Salon and Spa, have included not only the new sign up front but upgrades of the interior to create a new look.
Community calendar
• YWCA Witty Knitters will be meeting to knit for cancer at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. For more information call the YWCA at 937-773-6626. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
4 selected for All-State Choirs
SIDNEY — Four Fairlawn singers were accepted into this year’s OMEA All-State Choirs. These students were selected by aural audition and rated on tone quality, intonation, breathing and other important vocal techniques. Selected for the choir was fourth graders Ariella Dearth and Brooklyn Jenkinson and fifth graders Hailey...
Fundraiser planned
PIQUA — The Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship committee will be hosting a fundraising concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hartzell Center for Performing Arts, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The scholarships are awarded to students living in the 45356...
Sidney Lodging Tax Committee allocates 2023 funds
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee discussed 2023 funding requests and allocated funds to organizations at a meeting on Oct. 3. The total lodging tax funding available for 2023 was projected to be $321,389, but $418,068 in funding requests had been received. The requests from organizations and the...
University of Northwestern Ohio dean’s list
LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced its dean’s list for the 2022 August session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. Local full-time students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better were Kendall Alexander Bruns and Thomas Calvin Evers. both of Maria Stein; Nathan Michael Homan, of Minster; Preston Joseph Hoehne, Kyle Gene Leichliter and Jared E. Weigandt, all of New Bremen; and Xavier R. Grillot, of Versailles.
Fun at the Minster Oktoberfest
Dot, 6, and Willow, 5, Bergman try their hand at “Soccer Ball.” They are the daughters of Doug and Tiffany Bergman of Minster. The sisters were busy playing “Soccer Ball” during the Minster Oktoberfest. Amy Wurst, Fort Wayne, and Connie Sroufe, Delphos, admire the work of...
