SIDNEY – It’s new owner and a new sign, yet the same people and services are available at the recently renamed H & H Hair Studio at 1245 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. According to new owner Lucy Page, changes at the salon, formerly known as Hair Crush Salon and Spa, have included not only the new sign up front but upgrades of the interior to create a new look.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO