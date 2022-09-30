Read full article on original website
Solomon Islands Sides With U.S. in Major Blow to China's Pacific Ambitions
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific region amid increasing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Biden Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Damage a ‘Deliberate Act of Sabotage’
President Joe Biden referred to Wednesday’s leak along the Nord Stream pipeline as “a deliberate act of sabotage,” rejecting the Kremlin’s accusations that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West were responsible for the catastrophic leak in the Baltic Sea. The pipe is capable of shipping 170 million cubic meters of gas per day, the majority of Europe’s fuel supply, from Russia to Germany, but those numbers have dramatically dwindled in recent months, in a series of leaks and shutdowns that the Kremlin routinely denies responsibility for. “At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we’re going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly,” Biden said Friday. Denmark and Sweden gave a joint report on the damage to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, likening the power of the blast to “several hundred kilograms of explosive.”Read it at CBS News
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse
Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran releases US-Iranian detainee as protests roil country
Iran has released from detention an Iranian-American businessman who was jailed seven years ago during a visit to Tehran, and his elderly father, the United Nations said in a statement on Saturday. The announcement comes as indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear...
2022 World Cup: French cities to protest Qatar human rights record, environmental impact with big screen bans
Several French cities will boycott the World Cup in Qatar by not showing matches on big screens or hold fan zones in protest of its human rights record and environmental impact.
US and South Korea fire volley of missiles in response to North Korea launching ‘nuke rocket’ over Japan
SOUTH Korea and the United States fired a volley of missiles in response to North Korea’s launching a ballistic missile over Japan. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a nuclear capable missile farther than ever before, sending one soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to take cover.
Come along as we connect the dots between climate, migration and the far-right
Today, we are launching a project to look at how the ripples of climate change are radiating outward. Beginning in Senegal, we will connect the dots between climate, migration and political extremism.
Praise for Chavez, Castro and China does not belong at the head of the IDB
The Biden administration would like a consensus candidate committed to democracy and development.
Ocean oil pollution is growing — and not from oil spills
Oil spills may be dramatic and devastating, but they’re not the biggest contributor to ocean oil pollution — not by a long shot. A report released Wednesday gives that distinction to fossil fuel runoff from highways, parking lots, and other land-based infrastructure, mostly transportation related. According to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Oil in the Sea,” these sources are by far the largest and fastest-growing contributor to ocean oil pollution. At some 1.2 million metric tons per year — a very rough estimate, given large data gaps — the amount of oil that gets transferred from land to sea is at least an order of magnitude larger than the amount from any other source.
Protests could dismantle Iran’s morality police, campaigners say
Protests that have erupted across Iran could topple the police force that monitors and arrests women who infringe the Islamic dress code, a prominent global human rights organisation has warned.Rothna Begum, a senior researcher in the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent thatIran’s morality police “could have their powers” removed because of the backlash they are facing.Her comments come after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody in mid-September.Ms Amini was detained by the morality police for allegedly infringing Iran’s stringent rules on hijabs, sparking almost two weeks of protests.Women’s rights are...
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
The Unorthodox Solution to the World’s Migration Woes
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. If you could change one thing...
Western States With Failing Economies vs. Western States With Thriving Economies
Nearly one in five Americans live in the Western states, according to Statista. They’re home to America’s largest mountain chain, largest desert, largest forest and — if you count Alaska and Hawaii, which the U.S. Census Bureau does — its longest stretch of coastline. Retirement at...
Chinese Companies Report ‘Falling Orders,’ Trade Official Says
Global inflation is undercutting demand for Chinese exports, a senior government official said at a Beijing press conference Tuesday. China’s manufacturing sector saw orders begin to stall in August following a nearly two-year export boom. Covid lockdown orders disrupted production and shipping throughout the year, but the “slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by China’s trade,” said Wang Shouwen, China’s international trade representative and vice minister of commerce. “Our companies are reporting falling orders, as the demand from major markets is declining,” Wang said. While China trade grew more than 10 percent year over year to $3.8 trillion...
energynow.ca
Western Canada’s Natural Gas ‘Brutally Disconnected’ From High U.S., World Prices
“Extreme discounts” on western Canadian natural gas this summer may have cost producers more than $1 billion per month in revenue, according to RBN Energy. That means potentially millions less in government revenue for quality-of-life projects and services. Without adequate pipeline capacity – or the ability to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) – Canadian prices took a dip into the negative while in the U.S. they reached their highest in over a decade.
New Zealand P.M. Jacinda Ardern Peddles Government Censorship to an International Audience
With her luster dimming at home, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is trying out her professional scold routine in front of a world audience, perhaps preparing for a role at some international body. Key to that shift is her belief that this whole free speech thing is a menace, and something should be done about it, preferably around the globe. As it turns out, she has a whole pro-censorship project ready to go for a career reboot after electoral politics.
