President Joe Biden referred to Wednesday’s leak along the Nord Stream pipeline as “a deliberate act of sabotage,” rejecting the Kremlin’s accusations that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West were responsible for the catastrophic leak in the Baltic Sea. The pipe is capable of shipping 170 million cubic meters of gas per day, the majority of Europe’s fuel supply, from Russia to Germany, but those numbers have dramatically dwindled in recent months, in a series of leaks and shutdowns that the Kremlin routinely denies responsibility for. “At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we’re going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly,” Biden said Friday. Denmark and Sweden gave a joint report on the damage to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, likening the power of the blast to “several hundred kilograms of explosive.”Read it at CBS News

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO