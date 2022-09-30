ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 4 Salida City Council, Planning Work Session Considers Salida Crossings, PROST Appointments, Budget Updates

As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the Salida City Council work session (normally scheduled for Mon. Oct. 3) moves to 5:00 p.m. Tues. Oct. 4 at in a joint session with the Planning Commission. The joint work session will be followed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the usual meeting of the Salida City Council. The complete agenda and packet are here.
Cabrini Day Holiday Moves Salida City Meetings to Tues. Oct. 4

In observance of Cabrini Day, the Salida City Council work session (normally scheduled for tonight) moves to Tues. Oct. 4 at 5:00 p.m. in a joint session with the Planning Commission. The joint work session will be followed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the usual meeting of the Salida City Council. Ark Valley Voice will post detailed agendas in advance.
