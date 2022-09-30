ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

As war disrupts supply chains, U.S. wheat crop is smaller than expected

U.S. growers reaped their second-smallest wheat crop in 20 years due to drought in the Plains, said the Agriculture Department. The smaller-than-expected harvest would delay any American role in restoring grain flows disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wheat futures prices leaped to their highest level in two months...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt's private sector wheat imports stall due to dollar shortage

CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The price of wheat and flour used to make unsubsidised bread has spiked in Egypt as importers struggle to pay for wheat stuck at ports amid a dollar shortage, traders and the country's chamber of cereals told Reuters this week. Around 700,000 tonnes of wheat...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month high on lower U.S. output, tight world supply

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening global supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts

Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Food Shortages#Food Security#War#Executive Board#Imf Board#The Food Shock Window#Rapid Credit Facility And
Agriculture Online

Indonesia may extend palm oil export levy waiver to year-end - minister

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia may extend a palm oil export levy waiver to the end of the year, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday. Indonesia is currently waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products until the end of October. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees China 2022/23 corn crop at 270 million T

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts China's MY (marketing year) 2022/23 feed and residual to decrease 1 percent from MY2021/22. Corn production for MY2022/23 is forecast at 270 MMT (million metric tons), 4 MMT lower than USDA's official forecast and 2.5 MMT lower than MY2021/22 due to lower planting area and yield losses caused by excessive rains in the northeast. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 18 MMT and estimates MY2021/22 corn imports at 23 MMT, the same as USDA's official estimate. Brazil will be eligible to ship corn to China before the end of the calendar year, earlier than previously rumored, following the signing of a phytosanitary protocol. MY2022/23 rice production is reduced 2 MMT to 147 MMT from Post’s June estimate, due to the effects of drought and heat on mid and late-season crops. China's broken rice imports are forecast down due to India’s export ban and a greater availability of domestic broken rice this season."
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya has lifted a ban on genetically modified crops in response the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security. For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UN's Grynspan may visit Moscow on grain deal -RIA cites foreign ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), may visit Moscow next week to discuss the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russian officials have in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WTO sees sharp slowdown in global trade growth in 2023

GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization forecast a sharp slowdown of global goods trade growth next year as spiralling energy prices, rising interest rates and higher bills for food and fertiliser curb import demand. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise trade would increase by...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline

Corn futures drop on profit-taking, wheat falls for 2nd session. U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady - USDA. Russia-Ukraine war to limit decline in Chicago wheat prices. (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday as traders took a...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy