Agriculture Online
As war disrupts supply chains, U.S. wheat crop is smaller than expected
U.S. growers reaped their second-smallest wheat crop in 20 years due to drought in the Plains, said the Agriculture Department. The smaller-than-expected harvest would delay any American role in restoring grain flows disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wheat futures prices leaped to their highest level in two months...
Agriculture Online
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
Agriculture Online
Iraq to increase wheat planting to about 1 million hectares for 2022-2023
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant one million hectares with wheat and “a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season, the ministry of water resources said in a Sunday statement. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to...
Agriculture Online
Egypt's private sector wheat imports stall due to dollar shortage
CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The price of wheat and flour used to make unsubsidised bread has spiked in Egypt as importers struggle to pay for wheat stuck at ports amid a dollar shortage, traders and the country's chamber of cereals told Reuters this week. Around 700,000 tonnes of wheat...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month high on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening global supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies in the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts
Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
Indonesia may extend palm oil export levy waiver to year-end - minister
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia may extend a palm oil export levy waiver to the end of the year, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday. Indonesia is currently waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products until the end of October. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 mln tonnes thanks to 'new territories'
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees China 2022/23 corn crop at 270 million T
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts China's MY (marketing year) 2022/23 feed and residual to decrease 1 percent from MY2021/22. Corn production for MY2022/23 is forecast at 270 MMT (million metric tons), 4 MMT lower than USDA's official forecast and 2.5 MMT lower than MY2021/22 due to lower planting area and yield losses caused by excessive rains in the northeast. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 18 MMT and estimates MY2021/22 corn imports at 23 MMT, the same as USDA's official estimate. Brazil will be eligible to ship corn to China before the end of the calendar year, earlier than previously rumored, following the signing of a phytosanitary protocol. MY2022/23 rice production is reduced 2 MMT to 147 MMT from Post’s June estimate, due to the effects of drought and heat on mid and late-season crops. China's broken rice imports are forecast down due to India’s export ban and a greater availability of domestic broken rice this season."
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Pakistan out of money for flood recovery, UN boosts aid request- minister
Millions of displaced families need immediate support. Pakistan in 'urgent need of medicine' as diseases spread. UN revises aid appeal up five-fold to $816 million. (Updates with EU scaling up aid; more quotes) By Asif Shahzad. ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan is out of money to spend on recovery...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online
Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya has lifted a ban on genetically modified crops in response the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security. For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya,...
Agriculture Online
UN's Grynspan may visit Moscow on grain deal -RIA cites foreign ministry
MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), may visit Moscow next week to discuss the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russian officials have in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hungary could become net maize importer after drought hits crop -govt
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary, a major grains producer, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year's drought reduced yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters. It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with 7 million...
Agriculture Online
Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
Agriculture Online
WTO sees sharp slowdown in global trade growth in 2023
GENEVA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization forecast a sharp slowdown of global goods trade growth next year as spiralling energy prices, rising interest rates and higher bills for food and fertiliser curb import demand. The Geneva-based trade body said on Wednesday that merchandise trade would increase by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
Corn futures drop on profit-taking, wheat falls for 2nd session. U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady - USDA. Russia-Ukraine war to limit decline in Chicago wheat prices. (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday as traders took a...
