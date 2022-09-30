sorry this is a violation of our constitutional rights and this Supreme Court will throw out any laws banning rifles notice i did not say assult rifles that is a made up talking point of the left
We are it. The last country standing that has the ability to aquire and keep, albeit limited, firearms. When this country falls, and it is coming with the current administration in office, no one is coming to save us. No food drops, no military aid. We will only be able to rely on ourselves. Stockpile weapons and ammo. Join a group of like minded people. If you cannot find that group, create one. Never give up anything. Be prepared to self save. Best of luck to all of you.
what it is the government wants to get all AR and Ask. Because they don't want Americans to be able to defend there selves against our tyrant government .
Comments / 12