Recruits react to Illinois win over Wisconsin
Illinois had a big win over conference for Wisconsin on Saturday. 247Sports spoke to several of their top recruits afterwards to get their thoughts on the Illini and their win.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
