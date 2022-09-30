Read full article on original website
Power expected to be mostly restored across Florida by Saturday
Florida is working to restore power following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The storm left millions without power after it made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28. As of Monday, 500,000 customers remained without power. State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power. It will continue to...
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon. Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos online. Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above. Some residents in Enoch...
Lamb Jam! Hundreds of sheep block Utah canyon road
HUNTINGTON, Utah — There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll. Anyone driving through Huntington Canyon was caught in a baaaaa-ck up that stretched for a good distance as a large herd of sheep was on the move in Manti-La Sal National Forest.
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 6, Georgia Week 7
(WTXL) — High school football student-athletes from Wakulla High School, Grace Christian Academy and Thomas County Central High School are this week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as many times as...
