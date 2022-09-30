HUNTINGTON, Utah — There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll. Anyone driving through Huntington Canyon was caught in a baaaaa-ck up that stretched for a good distance as a large herd of sheep was on the move in Manti-La Sal National Forest.

