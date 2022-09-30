Read full article on original website
tyler
3d ago
South Dakota please stay true to yourselves, vote like we normally do, California implants. please do not make our state like the one you escaped from. please.
10
franwitch
4d ago
Good for him! That commercial is ridiculous and one can’t help but laugh at her patheticness.
25
Wind White
4d ago
yay!!! people r Hating her more n more!!! women's choice is hers and natives belong in history books!!!
8
KELOLAND TV
Noem taps national donors to boost SD re-election run
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A joint fundraising committee that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem started in 2021 to collect financial contributions from donors during her appearances at the national level has already transferred more than $1.8 million to other political committees she controls, including her re-election campaign. The governor...
kotatv.com
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s incumbent governor faced her challengers in the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith and Independent Tracey Quint squared off Friday, Sept. 30 in the Rapid City debate sponsored by KOTA Territory News, KEVN Black Hills Fox and Dakota News Now.
brookingsradio.com
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton lawmaker, challenger discuss food sales tax
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Hunhoff considered herself surprised when Gov. Kristi Noem announced a campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on groceries. While many Democrats, including Noem’s challenger Jamie Smith, called it a political stunt a few weeks before an election, Hunhoff believes it has reopened a door on discussing tax dollars in the state.
KELOLAND TV
Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Leaves changing colors in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is arriving slowly in KELOLAND with cooler temperatures and the leaves finally changing colors. Many trees in Sioux Falls are still green but if you know where to look, you can see fall peeking through in some neighborhoods. KELOLAND News drove through central and eastern Sioux Falls to find the fall colors that we all love so much.
KELOLAND TV
House fire; SDSU president receives nation award; Scattered rain ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls. An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been given back...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.
Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers question election process in SD
Despite the concerns of some lawmakers and citizens, South Dakota election officials are “very confident” that the state electoral process is sound and that the 2022 general election results will be accurate and valid. As is the case in almost all states, the South Dakota electoral process has...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
KELOLAND TV
Medicaid and braces: A gap in care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year South Dakota had nearly 600 teens in foster care — 30% had already been in the foster care system for 3 years or longer. But 28% just entered state custody in 2022 — a traumatic experience for the teens, but there are also some aspects of care that come as a shock to foster parents.
KELOLAND TV
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 3, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams In This South Dakota Town
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
KELOLAND TV
Where does affordable fit in $1.7 billion of permits?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more than a billion dollars of construction happening in Sioux Falls but where in all that money does affordable or workforce housing fit in?. It doesn’t so far. “I just looked at the projects and we’re adding over 3,000 (housing) units,”...
South Dakota legislative candidates share stances on legalizing marijuana in small amounts
Similar to the November 2020 election, registered South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana in the upcoming November 2022 election.
