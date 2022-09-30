Crisp winter nights bring us a glorious naked-eye treasure: the Hyades. This V-shaped gathering of suns has been recognized as a celestial bull since at least 4000 b.c., when the Sun resided among its stars during the spring equinox — a hopeful union that heralded the return of life and agricultural activity to Earth after a barren winter. Classically, the Hyades represented the mythical seven daughters of Atlas, half-sisters of the Pleiades; together they formed the 14 Atlantides.

