Titusville, FL

orangeobserver.com

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
spacecoastdaily.com

Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
mynews13.com

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
click orlando

2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
WESH

NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
click orlando

United Launch Alliance plans Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance has planned a Tuesday evening launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Space Coast. The launch is set for 5:36 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged...
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup

The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
fox35orlando.com

Firefighters rescue baby, dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby and several pets were among those rescued in Seminole County from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian on Saturday morning. Seminole County Fire Department and the Florida Army National Guard were out rescuing families and pets on Whitcomb Road in Geneva where the water levels are waist-deep in some areas. Among those rescued was a family of seven including a baby, three dogs and two cats.
leesburg-news.com

Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
