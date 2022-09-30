Read full article on original website
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use until further notice
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight. The city said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the main break around 2 a.m., causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes.
orangeobserver.com
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
mynews13.com
Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County
Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
WESH
NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
click orlando
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
click orlando
United Launch Alliance plans Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance has planned a Tuesday evening launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Space Coast. The launch is set for 5:36 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup
The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Highlights New Fiscal Year, Hurricane Ian in Monthly Mayor’s Message
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! On Sunday, September 11, the City of Palm Bay held its inaugural Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony included guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment of silence. It is our duty...
fox35orlando.com
Firefighters rescue baby, dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby and several pets were among those rescued in Seminole County from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian on Saturday morning. Seminole County Fire Department and the Florida Army National Guard were out rescuing families and pets on Whitcomb Road in Geneva where the water levels are waist-deep in some areas. Among those rescued was a family of seven including a baby, three dogs and two cats.
leesburg-news.com
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County
SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
spacecoastdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Flight Crew Arrives at Kennedy Space Center to Make Final Preparations for Crew-5 Mission
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 flight crew has reported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to start final preparations for liftoff of the mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission...
