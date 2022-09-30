ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder and firearm charges related to an October 2021 shooting in Salisbury. According to prosecutors, on Oct. 23 of last year, Markell Purnell and another suspect became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido's Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard. It is believed that this was an attempt at retaliation connected to a previous altercation.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Suspect Arrested in Cambridge Murder

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with last week's deadly shooting of a man in Cambridge. The suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WBOC

Man Sentenced for Killing Cows in Worcester County

SNOW HILL, Md. - A man who ran over two cows was sentenced Thursday in Worcester County. Howard Jarrett pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced on Thursday to the maximum penalty of 150 days in prison. Last year, witnesses say two cows crossed onto Jarrett's...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Multiple correctional officers injured in assault at ECI

WESTOVER, Md. – 47 ABC has learned that five correctional officers suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted by inmates in a housing unit at Eastern Correctional Institution Wednesday evening. We’re told four officers were taken to a local hospital, while the fifth officer’s injuries were less serious....
WESTOVER, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Police Investigating Theft Scheme

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating a theft scheme involving a woman who they say stole credit and debit card numbers and used them to make online purchased while working at a Your Doc's Inn and a Walgreens in Cambridge. According to police, Jayonna M. Best faces 120 counts...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WGMD Radio

Dover Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Court documents say 50 year old David Perrera contacted a Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the US Marshals Service in order to obtain personal information about another person – including their address and vehicle information. Officials in the office of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware say this is just the latest in Perrera’s long criminal history.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Drug Dealer Sentenced For Violating Probation, Crack Cocaine Possession In Calvert County

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine by police investigating a separate incident, the Calvert County State’s Attorney announced. Prince George’s County County resident Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 26 in Calvert County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute cocaine, officials said, with an additional seven years for violating his probation from a 2020 assault case.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business

DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
OCEAN VIEW, DE

