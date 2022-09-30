To conclude Coperni's presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Friday the model walked to the runway in nothing but underwear and posed on the stage as three people spray-painted a white slip dress onto her body. Taking to Instagram after the event, Bella praised the Coperni team for dreaming up the concept. "There is no singular person more important than the next. Only together can we make magic...Thank you for all of the love...I am still speechless! I Love You. No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion."

