2022 World Cup: French cities to protest Qatar human rights record, environmental impact with big screen bans
Several French cities will boycott the World Cup in Qatar by not showing matches on big screens or hold fan zones in protest of its human rights record and environmental impact.
Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, rights groups said Monday. Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
US and South Korea fire volley of missiles in response to North Korea launching ‘nuke rocket’ over Japan
SOUTH Korea and the United States fired a volley of missiles in response to North Korea’s launching a ballistic missile over Japan. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a nuclear capable missile farther than ever before, sending one soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to take cover.
Bella Hadid still 'speechless' over viral spray-painted Coperni dress
To conclude Coperni's presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Friday the model walked to the runway in nothing but underwear and posed on the stage as three people spray-painted a white slip dress onto her body. Taking to Instagram after the event, Bella praised the Coperni team for dreaming up the concept. "There is no singular person more important than the next. Only together can we make magic...Thank you for all of the love...I am still speechless! I Love You. No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion."
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their...
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
