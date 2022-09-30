ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona

BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
BOULDER, CO
Arizona Sports

ASU football puts up good fight in loss to No. 6 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 Southern California never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half by their newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. “It just wasn’t quite us,” Riley said. “Wasn’t quite the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV

Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers

Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Students protest Legislature’s school policies

Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
