Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.

