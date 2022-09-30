Read full article on original website
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
USC’s Caleb Williams throws 1st INT of season to ASU’s Timarcus Davis
Saturday night was full of firsts at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in the Arizona State Sun Devils’ 42-25 loss to the No. 6 USC Trojans. After quarterback Emory Jones threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to running back Xazavian Valladay on ASU’s opening drive, it marked the first time the team had scored a touchdown on its opening drive this season.
ASU’s Emory Jones throws, rushes for 2 TDs in 1st half vs. No. 6 USC
The Arizona State Sun Devils did something on Saturday night against the No. 6 USC Trojans that they hadn’t all season. Not only did ASU score a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time this year, but it also came on the offense’s opening drive of the game.
Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona
BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
ASU football puts up good fight in loss to No. 6 USC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 Southern California never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half by their newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. “It just wasn’t quite us,” Riley said. “Wasn’t quite the...
Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference. Riley talked about how well the Trojans ...
ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano preps for another big test at No. 6 USC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California’s first real experience with adversity under coach Lincoln Riley was a good reminder that not every game will be as smooth as the start of their season. After their dramatic escape from Oregon State with another victory, the Trojans (4-0,...
President Michael Crow: New coach, ASU to ‘take full advantage’ of college football changes
Arizona State University leaders may not like the changes happening in college football. But it sounds as if they are more willing to accept them with a head-coaching vacancy allowing for either an opportunity to move with the waves or against them. The Sun Devils obviously must find a replacement...
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
Channel watch: Where to find Cardinals-Panthers on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST for a game that will air on FOX. Play-by-play duties...
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals shake off slow start in win vs. Panthers
Despite another slow start from the Cardinals on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Arizona’s offense and defense found a groove for a 26-16 victory on the road. The Cardinals trailed 10-3 at halftime and had looked like they were stuck in the same rut that was shown in Week 3. Despite that, Arizona’s defense produced three turnovers and the team scored 23 unanswered points to take a 26-10 lead.
Suns shockingly upset by NBL’s Adelaide 36ers in preseason opener
PHOENIX — Well, take what you want from it, but the Phoenix Suns’ 134-124 loss to the National Basketball League’s (NBL) Adelaide 36ers on Sunday in the preseason opener was undeniably shocking. Phoenix was favored by roughly 30 points at most sportsbooks and trailed for the majority...
Suns G Josh Okogie to be reevaluated in 2 weeks due to hamstring strain
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has been limited in training camp due to a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team. A two-week timeframe would mean Okogie is set to miss all of the Suns’ preseason schedule. The season opener is on Oct. 19.
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has rough outing in loss to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
Chandler, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chandler. The Red Mountain High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Cactus High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
