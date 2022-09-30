ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears

ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Austin Riley
FanSided

End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

Nearing the 100-win mark and already clinched the AL East, the New York Yankees will do battle with the Texas Rangers for the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader in hopes of further gain momentum as the month of October progresses. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick will […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit

Aaron Judge is beginning to feel the pressure. The New York Yankees’ slugger is tied with Roger Maris for the most single season home runs in American League history as of this story’s publication. However, he has just two games remaining to hit home run No. 62. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that Judge is […] The post Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone

Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB […] The post Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins White Sox prediction and pick. Josh Winder goes to the mound for the Twins, while Lucas Giolito gets the ball for the White Sox. Josh Winder has had an injury-interrupted season. He missed six weeks from mid-May […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays (91-69) travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles (82-78) in an American League East matchup. For the visiting Blue Jays, Mitch White (1-6) is projected to get the start on the mound while Mike Baumann (1-3) will get the nod for the home Orioles. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 […] The post MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Royals vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Royals and Guardians meet for Game 2 of the final series of the regular season! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick. The Royals are (65-95) and will likely finish last in the AL Central Division unless they win this game and the last one tomorrow. They […] The post MLB Odds: Royals vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy