MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
Nearing the 100-win mark and already clinched the AL East, the New York Yankees will do battle with the Texas Rangers for the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader in hopes of further gain momentum as the month of October progresses. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick will […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit
Aaron Judge is beginning to feel the pressure. The New York Yankees’ slugger is tied with Roger Maris for the most single season home runs in American League history as of this story’s publication. However, he has just two games remaining to hit home run No. 62. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that Judge is […] The post Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone
Aroldis Chapman’s MLB playoff hopes received an update from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday. Chapman pitched a perfect 7th inning while striking out 2 and ultimately earned the win in New York’s 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Boone stated that Chapman’s strong performance “helps” his odds of making the Yankees’ MLB […] The post Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees MLB Playoff roster hopes get major update from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins White Sox prediction and pick. Josh Winder goes to the mound for the Twins, while Lucas Giolito gets the ball for the White Sox. Josh Winder has had an injury-interrupted season. He missed six weeks from mid-May […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
Two teams with championship aspirations will face off in an inter-league duel just days before the postseason begins. With that being said, it is time to take an exclusive look at our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Astros prediction and pick will be revealed. After blanking the Astros by a...
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays (91-69) travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles (82-78) in an American League East matchup. For the visiting Blue Jays, Mitch White (1-6) is projected to get the start on the mound while Mike Baumann (1-3) will get the nod for the home Orioles. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 […] The post MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
A pair of squads whose playoff aspirations are out the door in the final couple of days of the regular season will go head-to-head as the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet up with the Milwaukee Brewers out on the diamond this evening. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick will be made.
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The Royals and Guardians meet for Game 2 of the final series of the regular season! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick. The Royals are (65-95) and will likely finish last in the AL Central Division unless they win this game and the last one tomorrow. They […] The post MLB Odds: Royals vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
