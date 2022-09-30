Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Manufacturing company gears up for future growth in Westfield
WESTFIELD — With a new name, a new logo, a new focus, and a new location in Westfield, Boulevard Machine hosted an open house last month at its new, modern facility on Lockhouse Road. The precision machine company moved its headquarters and manufacturing facility from Page Boulevard in Springfield...
nerej.com
Reese Commercial sells Triple A Diner in East Hartford for $842,500 to Rian Realty Trust
East Hartford, CT Reese Commercial completed the $842,500 sale of Triple A Diner located at 1209 Main St. Dale Reese, CCIM, managing director of Reese Commercial represented Krisfir Inc., Peppas LLC and Kritman LLC, the sellers. The Triple A Diner was founded in 1956 and has been in its current building since 1967. The 5,500 s/f diner with 5,500 s/f basement was sold by the second generation of the two founding families who started the diner. Triple A Diner is an iconic restaurant establishment located on the northern end of Main St. Having operated for over 55 years, it has served several generations and it is currently only on its third restaurant operator.
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop now open in Chicopee
JimBuddy's Rec Shop, a recreational Cannabis dispensary on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, will open on Saturday.
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
New England Sports Card Show draws hundreds of collectors
Since the pandemic kept people at home looking for things to do with their time, there's been a renewed interest in collecting sports cards.
Chicopee neighborhood spruced up as 100 volunteers with RevitalizeCDC make repairs, do yard work at 4 homes
CHICOPEE – Eleanor Babcock mostly relies on a walker and wheelchair to get around and was finding the ramp that leads to her door had no railings and was getting harder and harder for her to navigate. “I called the veterans and asked if they could fix the ramp...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Oxen Hill Farm – A Growing Business
It was the early 2000s, and Lisa Griffin and husband Jonathan were living in Florida. He was in agricultural sales and she, a science teacher. They had met at Cornell where she earned a biology degree. Her parents worked in the Detroit auto industry; his owned Beaver Brook Farm in East Granby. They were planning a family, and the midwest just didn’t have the draw of the east.
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
1st annual Latinx Heritage Month Block Party in Springfield
Springfield Prep Charter School will be having its first annual Latinx Heritage Month Block Party on Saturday.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Springfield remembers GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan
The GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk honors the life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan who gave his life defending his country.
granbydrummer.com
The Granby Fairgrounds
September is the time of year when the small-town fairs begin around Connecticut. For the early 20th century resident, the Granby Fair was the biggest thrill of the year. In late summer every year farm chores were set aside as families packed huge picnic lunches and headed for the fairgrounds.
