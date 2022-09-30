ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Commercial sells Triple A Diner in East Hartford for $842,500 to Rian Realty Trust

East Hartford, CT Reese Commercial completed the $842,500 sale of Triple A Diner located at 1209 Main St. Dale Reese, CCIM, managing director of Reese Commercial represented Krisfir Inc., Peppas LLC and Kritman LLC, the sellers. The Triple A Diner was founded in 1956 and has been in its current building since 1967. The 5,500 s/f diner with 5,500 s/f basement was sold by the second generation of the two founding families who started the diner. Triple A Diner is an iconic restaurant establishment located on the northern end of Main St. Having operated for over 55 years, it has served several generations and it is currently only on its third restaurant operator.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Oxen Hill Farm – A Growing Business

It was the early 2000s, and Lisa Griffin and husband Jonathan were living in Florida. He was in agricultural sales and she, a science teacher. They had met at Cornell where she earned a biology degree. Her parents worked in the Detroit auto industry; his owned Beaver Brook Farm in East Granby. They were planning a family, and the midwest just didn’t have the draw of the east.
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
The Granby Fairgrounds

September is the time of year when the small-town fairs begin around Connecticut. For the early 20th century resident, the Granby Fair was the biggest thrill of the year. In late summer every year farm chores were set aside as families packed huge picnic lunches and headed for the fairgrounds.
