ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Photos: The Philippines on stage

Comedian Allan S. Manalo offers his stream of jokes in Watsonville Plaza Saturday during the inaugural Filipino American History Month festival. The free event included live music, traditional Filipino food, information booths, arts and crafts and more. Organizers The Tobera Project hope to make the festival into an annual event. BELOW: Jojo Hanson, owner of Adobo To Go, cooks up a batch of lumpia at the festival.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

COMMUNITY OPINION: Hooray for Hollister

This community opinion was contributed by Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
HOLLISTER, CA
santaclaranews.org

Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow

The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
SANTA CLARA, CA
benitolink.com

Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000

The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Aptos, CA
benitolink.com

Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79

Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Bernstein
sanbenito.com

Teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student

A Hollister resident who teaches at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Sept. 29. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks...
SAN JOSE, CA
seemonterey.com

Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County

The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabrillo College#Jewelry
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight

It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
CUPERTINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy