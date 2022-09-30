Read full article on original website
Photos: The Philippines on stage
Comedian Allan S. Manalo offers his stream of jokes in Watsonville Plaza Saturday during the inaugural Filipino American History Month festival. The free event included live music, traditional Filipino food, information booths, arts and crafts and more. Organizers The Tobera Project hope to make the festival into an annual event. BELOW: Jojo Hanson, owner of Adobo To Go, cooks up a batch of lumpia at the festival.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Hooray for Hollister
This community opinion was contributed by Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Beloved Santa Clara Parade of Champions Returns Tomorrow
The Santa Clara Parade of Champions, a 50-plus-year-old tradition, returns tomorrow, Saturday, October 1. The Parade was once the second-largest parade in California. This year, the Grand Marshals will be Krazy George, once a Buchser High School teacher, now an Earthquakes Professional Cheerleader and the creator of the popular “wave,” and retired Wilcox High School administrator Kathleen MacDonald.
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79
Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
National Taco Day: Best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp
(KRON) — It’s not just Taco Tuesday today, it’s also National Taco Day. In honor of the annual day of observance of taco fandom, KRON4 has assembled a list of the best tacos in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. According to Yelp users, top honors go to a spot in Oakland known for its […]
Teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
A Hollister resident who teaches at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Sept. 29. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks...
South Bay family mourns hit & run death of beloved patriarch
Milpitas, CA - A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police. "You took my 44-year-old wife away from...
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
Peeling the sticker: Amador Valley freshman runs Etsy crafts business
The COVID pandemic left Anaya Doshi (‘26) with some free time on her hands. Noticing her love of crafts, her aunt suggested that Doshi start a business, so she decided to give it a go. “My aunt was like, ‘You should start a business. You have all of the...
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight
It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
