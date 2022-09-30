You're going to hear and see them all season again. Their voices coming through the radio during Texas Tech basketball games, relaying what's happening, providing context and increasing excitement. Their interviews and twitter posts bringing you insight into the coaches and players that go beyond stats and results. They connect with the program because they're part of the program. For the seventh season, Chris Level and Geoff Haxton will be calling Red Raider basketball games together.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO