Texas Tech shakes the Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. – Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field. Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech's...
FEATURE: A conversation with our broadcast team
You're going to hear and see them all season again. Their voices coming through the radio during Texas Tech basketball games, relaying what's happening, providing context and increasing excitement. Their interviews and twitter posts bringing you insight into the coaches and players that go beyond stats and results. They connect with the program because they're part of the program. For the seventh season, Chris Level and Geoff Haxton will be calling Red Raider basketball games together.
Texas Tech sets program record attendance in loss to No. 1 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas – In front of a program record crowd of 6,037 fans, the Texas Tech Red Raider volleyball team (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) put up a fight against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, falling in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24, on Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
