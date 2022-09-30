Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
An entertainment corridor is planned for a New Jersey highway
For years, as more and more shopping has been taking place online, a growing number of businesses along Route 18 in East Brunswick have been forced to shut down, but plans are in the works to revitalize the area in a very big way. According to East Brunswick Mayor Brad...
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
Ghosts of New Jersey: The real stories behind these haunted places
Since moving to New Jersey, I have heard of thousands of tourist attractions I have to visit. A few of my favorites are going to a show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park in the summer, hiking the Delaware Water Gap in the spring, and finding historic small towns like Lambertville to discover.
Millburn, NJ school district cracks national list of best places to teach
MILLBURN — Out of more than 11,500 school districts nationwide ranked by Niche, this Essex County township was rated the 82nd-best for teachers to work, and swept Niche's major categories for school districts within the Garden State. The Millburn Township School District placed first not only for the best...
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress
If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Stockton K-9 team brings national title home to NJ
Freya, a 6-year-old golden retriever, and handler Lt. Tracy Stuart competed in the United States Police Canine Association National Detector Dog Trials in Georgia last week. And they won. The competition involves narcotics, accelerant and explosives detection dogs in Lowndes County, Georgia, Sept. 18-23. The Stockton University duo faced explosives...
The stuff of nightmares — Terrifying New Jersey serial killers
This is the month for scaring as we approach All Hallows’ Eve on Oct. 31. Many will binge their favorite classic horror movies, dress up as ghosts, goblins and other creatures for a good scare, tour haunted houses and corn mazes or tell ghost stories around a roaring fire.
A LOT more Jersey Mike’s coming to NJ — Here’s where
They made nearly a billion dollars in revenue last year. They’ve been around since 1956 (kind of). They have almost 2,000 locations including two in Canada and one in Guadalajara, Mexico. They’re Jersey Mike’s. And the sub shop is about to increase its footprint in New Jersey by more...
Even diapers are costing more. Thanks to this group, some N.J. families get them for free. | Calavia-Robertson
I still remember how much money I used to spend on diapers for my kids and I cringe. It really wasn’t all that long ago but the truth is if I had a baby now, I’d be spending way more. Thanks to inflation, diapers — like so many...
baristanet.com
Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit
Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
NJ residents still fighting to get home, 10 years after Sandy
Nick Honachefsky had been a year-round resident of the Camp Osborn neighborhood of Brick Township for 15 years when Sandy rolled in and took everything. Since then, he's lived in 15 different spots, waiting to get back to a permanent home. Not only was Nick's bungalow in the path of...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Trenton ‘whole house’ pilot to improve health, safety in low-income NJ homes
TRENTON — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is rolling out what it says is a first-in-the-nation pilot program, in the state's capital city, to alleviate certain barriers that can prevent low-income homes from maximizing their energy efficiency. Stacy Richardson, deputy director of NJBPU's division of clean energy,...
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
