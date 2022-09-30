ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Toms River, NJ
Rahway, NJ
Government
City
Cranford, NJ
City
Lambertville, NJ
City
Saddle Brook, NJ
Lambertville, NJ
Government
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Westfield, NJ
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John List
New Jersey 101.5

Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress

If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
HOPATCONG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Stockton K-9 team brings national title home to NJ

Freya, a 6-year-old golden retriever, and handler Lt. Tracy Stuart competed in the United States Police Canine Association National Detector Dog Trials in Georgia last week. And they won. The competition involves narcotics, accelerant and explosives detection dogs in Lowndes County, Georgia, Sept. 18-23. The Stockton University duo faced explosives...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Candy Bars#Trick Or Treating#Travel Destinations#Dudl
baristanet.com

Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit

Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy