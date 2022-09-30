ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in shooting outside Fresno home

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities have identified a man who died from his injuries in the hospital after he was shot outside of his home on Thursday afternoon .

On Friday morning, officials with the Fresno Police Department confirmed that 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar has died following a shooting near Iowa and Backer avenues.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Lopez-Palomar suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a nearby home.

Lopez-Palomar was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died from his injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Lopez-Palomar had been standing outside of his home when he was approached by a man who has not yet been identified.

Investigators said the man began to confront Lopez-Palomar before opening fire on him.

No other details about the shooting have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

