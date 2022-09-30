ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigating shooting on Ferdinand Ave. SW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue Southwest. Police say when they got there they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WSLS

Grant program to provide funding to local teachers

The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
PENHOOK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Hot Dogs
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke, Building a multilingual city

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Families displaced after tree falls on home

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

RIDE Solutions helps people learn transit system in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy