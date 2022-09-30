ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue Southwest. Police say when they got there they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO