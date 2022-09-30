Read full article on original website
WSET
Happy Retirement! Lieutenant served 27 years for Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office congratulates Lt. Potsie Smith on his retirement Friday. The office said that Lt. Smith has faithfully served their office for 27 years in the corrections division, overseeing many projects that have affected the jail. He has also been a...
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Angel Tree registration opens this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Roanoke is preparing to brighten Christmas for families in need with their famous Angel Trees. Registration to be an Angel Tree family opens this Saturday (Oct. 1) and ends on Oct. 21. Families must register online and provide proof of identification and household income.
WSET
Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigating shooting on Ferdinand Ave. SW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue Southwest. Police say when they got there they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Grant program to provide funding to local teachers
The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
WSLS
One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
WSLS
Danville Life Saving Crew celebrates member for over 60 years of service
DANVILLE, Va. – One man was recognized on Monday for his lifetime of service at a Southside organization. The Danville Life Saving Crew said they hosted a small ceremony to recognize their longest-serving member, Clayton Lester, who joined their crew on March 10, 1962. “Our volunteers and career staff...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
RIDE Solutions helps people learn transit system in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
WDBJ7.com
Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following Hurricane Ian. According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who do not pay...
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home winner takes home 10K gift card
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, August 24 ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Now the winners are starting to take home their big prizes. Tom Jamison of Forest won the $10,000 Visa gift card courtesy of Bank...
